Patrick Surtain II is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Many former Crimson Tide players were active on social media during Alabama's come-from-behind win in the Iron Bowl on Saturday night, and then went out and dominated in their NFL games on Sunday.
There were plenty of names to chose from, but this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week is Patrick Surtain II.
Surtain had two interceptions for the Broncos in Denver in its 28-13 win over the Chargers on Sunday. The first interception was in the back of the end zone for a touchback to kill the Chargers drive. On the next LA possession, the Broncos rookie intercepted Justin Herbert's pass and returned it 70 yards for his first career pick six.
He has been one of the best defensive rookies in the league so far this season. Surtain is tied for tenth in the NFL for interceptions. (The league leader is also a former Alabama DB in Trevon Diggs with eight for the Cowboys. Xavier McKinney is tied for third with five for the Giants.) Surtain also had five tackles in Broncos win.
Honorable mention:
Mac Jones: The Patriots rookie quarterback went 23-32 for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 36-13 win over the Titans. Jones has led the Patriots on a six-game winning streak. He is third overall in the NFL in completion percentage at 70.3%.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley
July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims
July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach
July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney
July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James
Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell
Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis
Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom
Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones
Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas
Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts
Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry
Sept. 22 - Sept. 28- Justin Thomas
Sept. 29 - Oct. 5-Trevon Diggs
Oct. 6 - Oct. 12- Najee Harris
Oct. 13 - Oct. 19- Derrick Henry
Oct. 20- Oct. 26- Mac Jones
Oct. 27- Nov. 2- Amari Cooper
Nov. 3- Nov. 8- DeVonta Smith
Nov. 9- Nov. 15- Mac Jones
Nov. 16- Nov. 22- Jalen Hurts