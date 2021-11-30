Patrick Surtain II is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Broncos rookie had two interceptions in Denver's 28-13 win on Sunday, including his first career pick six.

Many former Crimson Tide players were active on social media during Alabama's come-from-behind win in the Iron Bowl on Saturday night, and then went out and dominated in their NFL games on Sunday.

There were plenty of names to chose from, but this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week is Patrick Surtain II.

Surtain had two interceptions for the Broncos in Denver in its 28-13 win over the Chargers on Sunday. The first interception was in the back of the end zone for a touchback to kill the Chargers drive. On the next LA possession, the Broncos rookie intercepted Justin Herbert's pass and returned it 70 yards for his first career pick six.

He has been one of the best defensive rookies in the league so far this season. Surtain is tied for tenth in the NFL for interceptions. (The league leader is also a former Alabama DB in Trevon Diggs with eight for the Cowboys. Xavier McKinney is tied for third with five for the Giants.) Surtain also had five tackles in Broncos win.

Honorable mention:

Mac Jones: The Patriots rookie quarterback went 23-32 for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 36-13 win over the Titans. Jones has led the Patriots on a six-game winning streak. He is third overall in the NFL in completion percentage at 70.3%.

