Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Reggie Ragland Heading to the Detroit Lions

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh

Former University of Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland will have a new NFL home as he's agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions. 

Ragland got a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. However, he wasn't considered an every-down player in 2019. 

That came on the heels of having a breakout season in 2018, with 86 tackles. 

Ragland, the 2015 SEC defensive player of the year, was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills out of Alabama in 2016. However, when the Bills switched to a 4-3 defense, they wanted a bigger player in the interior linebacker. 

In August of 2017, Ragland was traded to the Chiefs for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Detroit has been adding depth at the linebacker spot, also Elijah Lee, per Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

The Lions are coached by Matt Patricia, the former defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.Another former Alabama linebacker thrived in his system, Dont'a Hightower.

Ragland is listed as 6-foot-2, 252 pounds. He has started 32 career games in his career with 160 total tackles.

The agreement was first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Contract details have yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, the contract for Chance Warmack with the Seattle Seahawks has been filed. It's a one-year deal with a $910,000 base salary. The deal includes a roster bonus of $137,500, while carrying a cap hit of $887,500.

Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1973 National Title

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Breaking: Alabama Lands 2020 Five-Star Guard Joshua Primo

On the one-year anniversary of Nate Oats' hiring, he secures the commitment of one of the best overall prospects in the country

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Former Crimson Tide DB Will Lowery Reflects on Playing Days

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

From Destroying Defenses to Fixing Fences: John Hannah

BamaCentral caught up with the legendary former Alabama and New England Patriots offensive lineman and discussed what he's up to after retiring from football

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Just A Minute: Did the NFL Make the Right Decision to go Ahead With Free Agency?

The NFL grabbed the sports spotlight with its business-as-usual approach to free agency, but at what risk and cost?

Christopher Walsh

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: March 26, 2020

A look at what's going on beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

The Best of Crimson Tikes: March 26, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Not As Sold on Alabama's 2020 NFL Draft Prospects as Others

Kiper has four former Crimson Tide players going in the first 15 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Xen Scott

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh