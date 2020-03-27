Reggie Ragland Heading to the Detroit Lions

Former University of Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland will have a new NFL home as he's agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions.

Ragland got a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. However, he wasn't considered an every-down player in 2019.

That came on the heels of having a breakout season in 2018, with 86 tackles.

Ragland, the 2015 SEC defensive player of the year, was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills out of Alabama in 2016. However, when the Bills switched to a 4-3 defense, they wanted a bigger player in the interior linebacker.

In August of 2017, Ragland was traded to the Chiefs for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Detroit has been adding depth at the linebacker spot, also Elijah Lee, per Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

The Lions are coached by Matt Patricia, the former defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.Another former Alabama linebacker thrived in his system, Dont'a Hightower.

Ragland is listed as 6-foot-2, 252 pounds. He has started 32 career games in his career with 160 total tackles.

The agreement was first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Contract details have yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, the contract for Chance Warmack with the Seattle Seahawks has been filed. It's a one-year deal with a $910,000 base salary. The deal includes a roster bonus of $137,500, while carrying a cap hit of $887,500.