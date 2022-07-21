Report: AJ McCarron to work out for Browns

The National Football League offseason has told many storylines this year, but one that's stuck out is the Deshaun Watson case.

Last week, the Houston Texans have reached settlements with 30 women who made claims or were prepared to make them against the NFL organization, however Watson will likely be suspended for an unknown amount of games.

That leaves the Browns, who gave up a lot for Watson in a trade, with a void that needs to be filled. Jacoby Brissett is the backup, but there's no one else on the roster.

With training camps starting, the Browns gave two veteran quarterbacks a call: AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen, per ESPN.

McCarron was selected 164th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The former three-time BCS National Champion has yet to start a consistent amount of games in the NFL. In six seasons, he's played in 17 games and started only four.

The 31-year-old has played/worked out for many teams over the course of his professional career.

After four years in Cincinnati, McCarron signed with the Buffalo Bills on March 14 2018, but suffered a preseason shoulder injury.

In September 2018, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders, only to be released in March. A week later, he would sign with the Houston Texans and played there until 2020.

On April 30, 2021, McCarron signed with the Atlanta Falcons, but tore his ACL in the preseason.

Rosen was selected 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a highly-touted prospect and was expected to become Arizona's next franchise quarterback. However, his rookie year was subpar and he started to bounce around the league as well.

Neither quarterback has been signed yet, and even so Watson's the clear starter when available. The Texans traded Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024; a third-round pick in 2022; and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

The Browns open up the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12.