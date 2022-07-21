Skip to main content

Report: AJ McCarron to work out for Browns

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron joins Josh Rosen in a workout with the Cleveland Browns.

The National Football League offseason has told many storylines this year, but one that's stuck out is the Deshaun Watson case.

Last week, the Houston Texans have reached settlements with 30 women who made claims or were prepared to make them against the NFL organization, however Watson will likely be suspended for an unknown amount of games.

That leaves the Browns, who gave up a lot for Watson in a trade, with a void that needs to be filled. Jacoby Brissett is the backup, but there's no one else on the roster. 

With training camps starting, the Browns gave two veteran quarterbacks a call: AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen, per ESPN.

McCarron was selected 164th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. 

The former three-time BCS National Champion has yet to start a consistent amount of games in the NFL. In six seasons, he's played in 17 games and started only four.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 31-year-old has played/worked out for many teams over the course of his professional career.

After four years in Cincinnati, McCarron signed with the Buffalo Bills on March 14 2018, but suffered a preseason shoulder injury.

In September 2018, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders, only to  be released in March. A week later, he would sign with the Houston Texans and played there until 2020.

On April 30, 2021, McCarron signed with the Atlanta Falcons, but tore his ACL in the preseason.

Rosen was selected 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a highly-touted prospect and was expected to become Arizona's next franchise quarterback. However, his rookie year was subpar and he started to bounce around the league as well. 

Neither quarterback has been signed yet, and even so Watson's the clear starter when available. The Texans traded Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024; a third-round pick in 2022; and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

The Browns open up the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) chucks Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) in pass coverage during Alabama's game with Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Radio Host Snubs Alabama, Twice, on ESPN's First Take

By Edwin Stanton17 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) after their win during the SEC championship game after the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson, Bryce Young's Impact Felt Beyond the Field

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: The Haves and the Have Nots
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Haves and the Have Nots

By Anthony Sisco4 hours ago
Nick Saban at 2022 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Wins ESPY for Best Male College Athlete

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Scott Cochran
All Things Bama

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Comments on Scott Cochran's Addiction Issues

By Christopher Walsh20 hours ago
Martavious Collins
Recruiting

Alabama Receives Commitment from Four-Star 2024 TE Martavious Collins

By Tony Tsoukalas22 hours ago
Nick Sabana and Kirby Smart pre-SEC Championship
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Who will Challenge Alabama and Georgia in the SEC?

By Joey Blackwell22 hours ago