Brian Robinson Jr. Shot Multiple Times During Attempted Carjacking

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times on Sunday evening as the victim of an attempted carjacking.

The news was first reported by NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay. A spokesperson of the D.C. police later confirmed the reports.

Specifics on the matter are currently under investigation. However, Robinson is hospitalized and in stable condition, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. While his injuries are reportedly non-life threatening, sources informed Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that at least two bullets struck Robinson in the lower body.

The spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, revealed that the shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street NE in Washington, D.C. Robinson was the only victim, and the two suspects fled the scene. The firearm that was used in the crime was recovered nearby by police.

D.C. police are searching for two juvenile suspects with shoulder-length dreadlocks, with one wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it.

Robinson was a running back for Alabama football from 2017-21 before he was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Commanders. During his final season with the Crimson Tide, Robinson totaled 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Robinson has been one of the NFL's breakout stars this preseason, being given a major role by Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

During training camp, Rivera had nothing but praise for his rookie running back.

"I think he's a big, strong, powerful, downhill runner, more so than anything else," Rivera told reporters. "He does have a little bit of shake to him, but I think if you look at it, Antonio is a little more of an elusive guy, more off the edge where with Brian, we can take it inside or we can take it off the edge just overall."

During his preseason campaign in Washington, Robinson totaled 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. In Week 2, Robinson rushed for 31 yards on eight carries.

This past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, Robinson was held out of the game after establishing his presence through the first two games.

This story will be updated as more details are received.