How Many Rushing Yards Will Josh Jacobs Tally During the 2020 Season?

Christopher Walsh

During his rookie campaign in 2019, former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs picked up 1,150 yards on the ground which was the seventh most in the NFL. 

Can replicate that total in 2020?

Oddsmakers have his current rushing yards prop is set at 1,149.5 yards with the over and under set at -110. 

Given the back saw 242 carries in 2019 and maintained an impressive 4.8 yards-per-carry average as a rookie, it’s not too far-fetched to expect the same type of production with the relocated Las Vegas Raiders.

But what do Sports Illustrated’s fantasy and gambling analysts Frank Taddeo and Shawn Childs predict for Jacobs in his second season? 

"For me, I think it's furtively easy yes," Taddeo said. "I think all sports bettors are going to want to target running backs who are bell-cow backs as opposed to ones that are in committees. Jacobs is easily going to get the most volume in this offense and he's only really going to need to average 71.8 yards over a 16-game season."

Taddeo's biggest concern with Jacob's yards total was due to Jacobs potentially being a bigger part of the passing game, which could in turn some fewer carries. 

"There's a lot to like here," Childs said. "Six out of his 13 games last year, he had over 20 touches, eight runs over 20 yards. He runs over 45 games over 100 yards. Pretty special guy. He even played through a shoulder injury. So he's going to be a high volume guy. 

"I put him at 290 carries for 1,350 yards. So, as Frankie said, he's going to go pretty easy over. He's probably going to get a few more catches. They'd like to get more involved. Overall, he's this guy who is going to touch the ball probably 20 times a game. Those are the type of guys that can get high volumes and he is going to be a very attractive bet for the fantasy gamblers in this prop."

