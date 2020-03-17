Seattle Seahawks Re-Sign Defensive Tackle Jarran Reed

Jarran Reed has been calling Seattle home, and now he doesn't have to leave it.

Monday night, the former University of Alabama defensive lineman and the Seahawks agreed to a contract two days before he would have become an unrestricted free agent.

The NFL Network reported that it was a two-year deal worth $23 million.

Reed, now 27, was part of Alabama's 2015 national championship team and a second-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He started six games as a rookie, and 15 in 2017. The 2018 season was a breakthrough year as Reed notched 50 tackles and 10.5 sacks, joining Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle as the only defensive tackles in team history to have double-digit sacks in a season.

Last year, Reed was suspended for the first six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy relating to an allegation of domestic violence in 2017, and then wasn't able to match his 2018 production.

He finished with two sacks in 10 games, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Seahawks.com that Reed was still a disruptive force on the line.

"When you go back and watch his film that we've been through and watch all the attempts at making sacks and the opportunities that were there, right in front of him, you know, he had six, probably five or six plays were he could have made a clean sack and it got away from him for one reason or another," Carroll said during the NFL Scouting Combine. "That changes everything.

"He missed six games, he could have had five or six sacks anyway, easily. So I do think that he'll benefit as we pick up our pressure on the outside; I thought our outside guys could have done more so. He'll benefit from that. We'd love to have him back with us, with the expectation that (his 2018 production) is within his reach."