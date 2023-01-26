Skip to main content

Source: DeMeco Ryans is Top Candidate for Denver Broncos Head Coaching Position

The former Alabama linebacker has emerged as the No. 1 guy to be the next head coach of the NFL franchise.

DeMeco Ryans, a former Alabama linebacker and the current defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, is the "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos head coaching position, according to a source.

Ryans interviewed for the job on Jan. 19, prior to San Francisco's divisional round game with the Dallas Cowboys. Ryans also interviewed with the Houston Texans for the same position — a franchise in which he played for from 2006-2011.

Ryans also scheduled to meet with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals but has since canceled to focus on the 49ers playoff run.

Pro Football Talk reported that Denver could hire its next head coach in the next week or so. But if it wants Ryans, it will have to wait until the conclusions of San Francisco's season to make it official.

This news squashes any hope Crimson Tide fans had about bringing him home as the school's defensive coordinator in 2023-24.

In his final year with Alabama in 2005, Ryans recorded 76 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. That season, he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year while also being named first team All-SEC and was a unanimous All-American. He was drafted by Houston in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Ryans was named the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the PFWA.

Ryans is currently in charge of the top defense in the NFL — and has a monstrous game coming up this weekend. His 49ers are playing in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. CT on FOX.

