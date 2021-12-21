Trevon Diggs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Diggs pulled in his league-leading 10th interception of the season on Sunday for the Cowboys.

Because of COVID delays, Week 15 of the NFL season is still not technically over with more games to be played on Tuesday night. So, some former Crimson Tide players in the NFL could still put their name in the hat for BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the week, but at this point, they'll just have to be considered for next week.

(Check out the full Alabama in the NFL Week 15 tracker.)

This week the award goes to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, also known as an interception machine this year. In the Cowboys, 21-6 win over the Giants, Diggs grabbed his 10th interception and also added four tackles and two passes defended.

With the interception, Diggs extended his lead as the NFL leader. The next closest player is New England's J.C. Jackson with seven.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach

July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney

July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James

Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell

Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis

Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom

Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones

Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas

Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts

Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry

Sept. 22 - Sept. 28- Justin Thomas

Sept. 29 - Oct. 5-Trevon Diggs

Oct. 6 - Oct. 12- Najee Harris

Oct. 13 - Oct. 19- Derrick Henry

Oct. 20- Oct. 26- Mac Jones

Oct. 27- Nov. 2- Amari Cooper

Nov. 3- Nov. 8- DeVonta Smith

Nov. 9- Nov. 15- Mac Jones

Nov. 16- Nov. 22- Jalen Hurts

Nov. 23-Nov. 29- Patrick Surtain II

Nov. 30-Dec. 6- Tua Tagovailoa

Dec. 7- Dec. 13- Herbert Jones