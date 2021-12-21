Trevon Diggs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Because of COVID delays, Week 15 of the NFL season is still not technically over with more games to be played on Tuesday night. So, some former Crimson Tide players in the NFL could still put their name in the hat for BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the week, but at this point, they'll just have to be considered for next week.
(Check out the full Alabama in the NFL Week 15 tracker.)
This week the award goes to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, also known as an interception machine this year. In the Cowboys, 21-6 win over the Giants, Diggs grabbed his 10th interception and also added four tackles and two passes defended.
With the interception, Diggs extended his lead as the NFL leader. The next closest player is New England's J.C. Jackson with seven.
