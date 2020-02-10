Bama Central
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Clears Another Hurdle in Hip Recovery

Christopher Walsh

Tua Tagovailoa's hip fracture has healed. 

That's the word following his regular three-month CT scan, which showed no setbacks following surgery last November. 

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the test was "as positive as possible." The former Alabama quarterback has yet to be cleared for football activities, but he appears to be on his way toward his goal of "win my medical" at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.

The combine will be held Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis. Tagovailoa has been invited to participate, but isn't expected to do any physical drills. Depending on how those medical evaluations go he could be a top-five pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.  

Tagovailoa tallied 2,840 yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending hip injury at Mississippi State. That was on the heels of throwing for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2018.

His agent Leigh Steinberg, told BamaCentral recently that he's optimistic that Tagovailoa will be able to work out for teams in some form this spring..

"I'm sure quick sure that prior to the draft he'll be able to work out and do workouts for teams, and maybe have the equivalent of a pro scouting day," he said. "It may be later than Alabama's, and teams are going to get really excited because the hardest position to fill in football is that of a franchise quarterback — someone you can build around for 10 to 12 years."

Alabama's Pro Day is set for March 24.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set for April 23-24 in Las Vegas. 

