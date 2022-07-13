Tyreek Hill on Working with Tua Tagovailoa: "Our chemistry is going to be on point"

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill's offseason chemistry is off the charts, but how will it affect them during the regular season?

When practicing team sports, players of all ages work together to score a goal, basket, touchdown, etc. After each successful moment, players celebrate together. With each celebration comes more team chemistry.

In the NFL, each position works together to complete these goals. However, it is a team effort.

A linebacker cannot sack the quarterback unless the defensive line provides gaps for him to run through/around. Offensively, a wide receiver can't score a touchdown until the quarterback throws him the ball.

Chemistry is one of the most important factors in building a Super Bowl team. The more the players bond with each other, the more they understand each other's strengths and weaknesses.

This NFL offseason, dozens of players were traded to/signed with new teams. These faces in new places have to build chemistry with their teammates in order to put the puzzle together. Chemistry is usually built during practice and games. It is something that takes time to develop.

Confidence is very important in sports, especially the NFL. A player on a new team that's immediately confident in himself is relatively normal. But a player on a new team that's immediately confident in his connection with another player is incredibly unique.

On March 23, six-time pro bowler (three-time all-pro) wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. This summer, Hill has said multiple times on podcasts and other forms of media that his chemistry with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is excellent.

In June, Hill was asked on his podcast to compare his former quarterback — former MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes — and Tagovailoa.

"Obviously, like I’m gonna go with 15 [Mahomes] as the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day," Hill said.

Hill spent four seasons with Mahomes and they became known as one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL. They made four straight AFC Championship games together and had two Super Bowl appearances.

After less than two months, Hill said that he thinks Tagovailoa is more accurate than arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.

Since Hill arrived in Miami, he and Tagovailoa have bonded extremely fast. They have gone viral on social media from their new friendship.

Since adding Hill, who is known as one of the best deep threat receivers in the league, Tagovailoa has been criticized on social media for his arm strength.

Last season, Tagovailoa was known for throwing the ball short to pass-catchers Mike Gesicki and Alabama alum Jaylen Waddle, who is also a top deep-threat.

"I don't think it's good enough. I've been underthrowing him so many times," Tagovailoa joked when asked about working with Hill during training camp.

Hill and Waddle are two of the fastest receivers in the league. One can infer that they could just run a go-route and beat the cornerback. Assuming Tagovailoa can't consistently reach them downfield, he could use that weakness as a strength.

Hill said himself that Tagovailoa is extremely accurate, meaning that he can find him and Waddle on all types of short-medium routes. In addition to Hill and Waddle being fast, they can also change direction quickly, meaning they can get open more easily than most receivers.

If Tagovailoa and Hill continue their viral chemistry throughout the season, the Miami Dolphins can be a dangerous team.

The Dolphins will go head-to-head with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.