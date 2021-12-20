Windham Wrap-up: Former Alabama QBs Shining in NFL

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones are both top three in the NFL in competition percentage.

Under Nick Saban, Alabama has sent more players to the NFL than any other team and had more first round draft picks than any other school. There have been successful wide receivers like Julio Jones, running backs like Derrick Henry, cornerbacks like Marlon Humphrey, offensive linemen like Ryan Kelly, linebackers like Dont'a Hightower or defensive tackles like Da'Ron Payne.

At pretty much any position since 2009, you can find a former Alabama player starting for an NFL team. The one position that hasn't had at much success in the NFL is quarterback. At least until this season.

For the 2021 NFL season, Alabama has three former quarterbacks consistently starting and leading their respective teams: rookie Mac Jones for the Patriots, Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins and Jalen Hurts for the Eagles.

In a stocked group of rookie quarterbacks with the top three picks all being quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance), Jones, who was taken 15th overall, has the most passing yards out of any rookie QB with 3,168 yards.

Even with the loss on Saturday to the Colts that snapped a seven-game win streak, Jones has led the Patriots to a 9-5 record and first place in the AFC East. He's also third overall in the NFL in completion percentage at 69%.

The league leader in completion percentage is Tagovailoa at 69.9% for Miami. After starting the season 1-7, the Dolphins have reeled off six straight wins with Tagovailoa being the starter for the last four including a 31-24 win over the Jets on Sunday where he had 196 yards and two touchdowns.

In Philadelphia, Hurts has over 2,400 passing yards and nearly 700 rushing yards for the Eagles even with dealing with some injuries throughout the season that have kept him out some.

With Bryce Young becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman trophy earlier this month, it appears the Alabama to NFL pipeline of quarterbacks is only going to continue to get stronger.

