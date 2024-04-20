Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Today is... National Pinapple Upside Down Cake Day
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 133 days
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Soccer vs. Wake Forest | 10:30 a.m. CT | Athens, Ga.
- Soccer vs. Georgia | 12 p.m. CT | Athens. Ga.
- Baseball vs. No. 1 Texas A&M || 12 p.m. CT | Tuscaloosa, Ala. | SEC Network +
- Softball at No. 14 Arkansas | 8 p.m. CT | Fayetteville, Ark. | ESPN
Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and Field: Wake Forest Invitational
- Doris Lemngole grabbed first in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase invite, clocking a 9:22.31. That’s the second-fastest time in NCAA history, an NCAA-leading time and the school record.
- Macy Schelp, in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, finished sixth with a time of 11:03.08.
- Hudson Hurst finished first in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase open with a personal-best 9:03.88.
- In the men’s 800-meter invite, Oussama El Bouchayby finished fourth after clocking 1:46.47.
That’s the 11th-fastest time in the NCAA this season, as well as the fourth-fastest time in school history.
- In the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase invite, Carson Burian finished fifth en route to a personal best 8:48.28. That’s the seventh-fastest mark in school history.
- Baseball: Game 1 - Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5. Game 2 - Texas A&M 18, Alabama 9.
- Softball: Arkansas 1, Alabama 0
Did you notice?
- Alabama women’s basketball adds Pauline Love to the coaching staff. Love joins the staff as recruiting coordinator and assistant coach, the same role she filled for the last seven years for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
- Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is donating $200,000 to the Philadelphia School District to install new air conditioners in 10 schools.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
April 20, 1985: Some 125 former players returned to Tuscaloosa to dress out and play the varsity in the annual Red-White game. The youngsters won 20-7 but the 30,000 in attendance were entertained by the stars of the past. Robin Parkhouse, the 1971 defensive captain, said he wished there had been one more quarter to play, a sentiment not expressed by many others on the losing side. A 52-yard pass from Scott Hunter to Tyrone King, a defensive back during his 1973-75 playing days, set up a 1-yard sneak by Hunter for the veterans' lone score. The veterans' team ranged in age from 23-67. — Bryant Museum
April 20, 1989: Brad Smelley was born in Tuscaloosa.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm going to continue to do this for as long as I feel like I can make a positive contribution and as long as I feel healthy enough to do it. And, you know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year, so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season."—Nick Saban at 2018 SEC Media Days on someday joining Steve Spurrier as the SEC’s only coaches at age 70. Incidentally, today is Spurrier’s birthday.
We'll leave you with this...
Alabama's stars did not play well in the NBA Playoffs Play-in game on Friday night. Herb Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Keon Ellis and the Sacramento Kings 105-98. Jones scored five points with four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 26 minutes of play, while Ellis played 28 minutes and had two blocks and one assist. He missed all five shots he took from the field.