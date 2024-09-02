Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Updates on Kadyn Proctor
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kadyn Proctor was one of the first two Alabama players out of the tunnel for warmups alongside Tyler Booker before Saturday's game again Western Kentucky. But the offensive lineman did not end up playing a single snap in the game.
The Iowa transfer headed to the locker room during pregame warmups and returned to the sideline in street clothes with his left arm/shoulder in a sling. After the game, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said the severity of the injury would need to be checked out on Sunday. DeBoer updated Proctor's status during his Monday press conference.
"Kadyn's got a shoulder situation there," DeBoer said. "It's one that we will be able to manage, so that's a positive. It'll be something as we go through the week that we'll just continue to evaluate. It probably won't be something early on that we'll be rolling with, but as the week goes on can be something we continue to evaluate, be hopeful for."
Proctor started all 14 games at left tackle for Alabama last season as a true freshman before transferring to Iowa in the spring. He rejoined the Crimson Tide over the summer and participated fully in fall camp.
Elijah Pritchett played at left tackle in place of Proctor on Saturday. Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan liked the way he performed after having to fill in at the last minute. Pritchett had been battling with Wilkin Formby at right tackle throughout the fall camp.
"We have confidence in the guys in that room, and you have to be ready when you're called upon," Sheridan said Monday. "Coach Kap(ilovic) does an awesome job, as you have to, to cross train. You may have to train guys at multiple spots–– left right, inside, outside, because you want to make sure you get your best five guys out there no matter what the circumstances are.
"It's not the first time Pritchett's played left tackle. Obviously he's had a lot of reps at that previously. He doesn't have as much lately, but I thought he did a nice job. He showed toughness, and for him, unexpectedly to have to go in there, I thought he did a nice job."