Alabama QB Ty Simpson Has 'Risen to Occasion' after Shaky Start to Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ty Simpson has completed nearly 90 percent of his passes over the last two games after connecting on half of his pass attempts in Alabama's season-opening loss at Florida State.
In the Crimson Tide's 38-14 win over Wisconsin inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Simpson became the first Alabama quarterback to throw for at least four touchdowns in a game since Bryce Young threw five in his final start against Kansas State in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.
Simpson came into the season as one of Alabama's biggest question marks. He was named the starter after the first scrimmage of fall camp, which showed the confidence the coaching staff had in him. But the confidence from his teamamtes and coaches didn't automatically negate his lack of experience.
The redshirt junior quarterback waited his turn behind Young and Jalen Milroe and did not have a start or touchdown pass through the first three years of his college career. After a rocky start in Tallahassee, Simpson has "risen to the occasion" according to head coach Kalen DeBoer.
"He’s really, I think, in the last two games, slowed the game down, stayed within himself," DeBoer said after Saturday's win. "I feel like where his head’s moving, what he’s seeing in going through his read progressions, he’s just been so disciplined on it. It continues to feed on itself when he just stays the course and trusts the guys around him. He doesn’t try to do too much. The reads will take you where the ball needs to go. It isn’t a talent question, right? He can throw the ball where it needs to go and has been super accurate. Unfortunately, we dropped a few balls for him at the end. We’re going to need those. He’s been playing really well the last two weeks. I think he’s risen to the occasion. We challenged him last week a little bit. I like where his head’s at.”
The Alabama coaching staff told the quarterback room prior to the ULM game that backup Austin Mack would get some reps in the first half of that game, explaining that the quarterback position was still a competition.
Since that challenge from his coaches, Simpson has gone 41-of-46 for 608 yards and seven touchdowns through the air with another on the ground. It helped on Saturday that Simpson had star sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams back available after he missed the ULM game while recovering from a concussion.
Williams had his first 100-yard receiving performance since the 2024 Georgia game with five catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin. Williams said he has had a strong connection with Simpson dating back to winter workouts after last season ended.
"It’s just a blessing to have 15 back there," Williams said. "Always confident in him whether it’s a good, bad or ugly play. I know he’s going to make the right plays just because that’s just how he is. He’s going to stay level-headed the entire time, and I’m always behind him.”
It isn't just Williams though. Simpson is surrounded by talent playmakers like Germie Bernard, Isaiah Horton and Kevin Riley. The whole offense will get a big boost when running back Jam Miller is able to return to the field against Georgia after recovering from a preseason collarbone injury. Alabama's offensive line also did a better job of protecting Simpson.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was very complimentary of Simpson in his postgame press conference after the Alabama quarterback torched his defense for 382 yards.
"If we can't make life on Ty Simpson any harder, it's gonna be really difficult for us," Fickell said. "Give him a lot of credit. He did a hell of a job. He played a hell of a game. Threw the ball really we."
Simpson has improved in nearly all areas since the Florida State game. He seemed visibly rattled at times in the loss, making poor decisions and holding on to the ball for too long. Simpson was only sacked one time on against the Badgers. In the win, Simpson was zipping balls into tight coverage and making the right reads to get the ball to his talented skill players. The Alabama quarterback draws confidence from his faith and his teammates.
All this success and improvement has occurred inside the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium against lesser opponents. DeBoer and Simpson understand that Alabama will continue to face tougher competition in less friendly environments moving forward, starting with the next game: a road trip to No. 6 Georgia. The key for Simpson, and the whole team, is not letting off the gas in preparation or in games.
"Our first week, we kind of had to self reflect like, ‘Hey, what are we going to do now?’" Simpson said. "I though we’ve been really, really intentional these last few weeks in practice, and now we’ve just got to keep it going. We’ve got a tough couple games in the stretch coming up, and we’ve got to be more intentional than we ever have been.”