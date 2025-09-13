How a 'Don't Let Up, No Mercy' Attitude Led to Alabama's Play of the Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — "Don't let up. No mercy."
This was Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's message to the team at halftime against Wisconsin on Saturday when heading to the locker room with a 21-0 lead.
There were questions about the Crimson Tide's effort and intensity following the loss to Florida State, and Alabama looked to put the Badgers away aggressively to start the second half. It only took one play as wide receiver Ryan Williams took a flea-flicker screen pass 75 yards to the house.
"Coming off the sideline, we knew exactly what we were going to call," Williams said after the game. "I just knew my guys were going to do everything they could do to get me in the end zone, so I just had to hit the gap."
Williams, an AP Preseason All-American First Team member, struggled during the backend of last season, as his last 100-yard game was against Georgia in the Tide's fourth game of last season.
He only tallied 30 yards during the Florida State loss and a concussion in the fourth quarter of that matchup forced him to miss the Louisiana Monroe contest. But that 75-yard electric catch and run put him over the century mark. He finished the game totaling five receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Screen routes involve building up speed over time as the receiver is relatively stationary and not running in stride when making the catch. Williams' burst came after a ferocious block by fellow Preseason All-American First Team left tackle Kadyn Proctor.
"That’s exactly what made me hit the gas," Williams said. "Once I caught the ball, it was a little muggy, a little cloudy, and I see Kadyn cleared out. I had to stiff-arm a guy I think, as soon as I saw that I said, ‘It’s time to go.’ There’s no edge to the defense, we’ve got to hit the sidelines.
"It’s just a blessing to have guys who aren’t just playing for themselves. That’s what we all try do —iplay for the guy next to you. We watch each other go through the fire from the winter to now and just day in and day out. So it’s just a blessing."
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson broke down the art of the play.
"I told the guys getting out of the huddle, 'Hey, we're gonna run this play,'" Simpson said. "And I looked at the left side of the line — Kadyn Proctor, Geno [VanDeMark], Parker [Brailsford] — like, 'Let's go. It's all up on you guys.'
"Ryan did a good job of selling it. Germie [Bernard] did a good job of pitching it. And then, of course, you know, Ryan made the play. I just threw it to him. But it really, really started up front, right, with those guys clearing it out in the alley or whatever. So Ryan ran really, really fast, but you know, those guys up front really, really made it go.
Alabama ended up defeating Wisconsin 38-14. The Crimson Tide advances to 3-1 and will have an open week. DeBoer and company's next game is on the road against Georgia on Sept. 27.