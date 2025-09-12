Nick Saban Reveals 'The Most Impressive Thing' About Derrick Henry
Former Alabama standout Derrick Henry has had quite the football career.
The running back rushed for 4,261 yards and 55 touchdowns in high school, won the Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff National Championship in the same year and is currently 18th on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list and sixth in league history in rushing touchdowns.
But despite all of the accolades for the five-time Pro Bowler, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was most bewitched by Henry during an event off the field.
"The most impressive thing about Derrick Henry to me, is first of all, we have a Nick's Kids giveaway where we have 125 special needs kids in the room," Saban said on Friday during The Pat McAfee show. "He buys them a book bag and gets on video and talks to them during Nick's Kids Giveaway.
In 1998, during their time at Michigan State University, Nick and Terry Saban established the Nick's Kids Foundation in honor of the late Nick Saban, Sr. Since then, the Sabans have maintained their charity throughout their careers at LSU, the Miami Dolphins and at UA.
The Sabans host luncheons, golf tournaments, scrimmages and other events to benefit the cause. They are also active in the annual Giveaway Luncheon, which serves to distribute grants to support children, family, teacher and student causes. This was where Henry impressed Saban.
But Saban was also dazzled with something Henry did last Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. In the first game of Henry's 10th NFL season, the 31-year-old rushed for a league-high 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Henry was showing once again that he defies the stereotype that running backs are well out of their prime when they reach 30-years-old.
However, with the Ravens up 40-32 possessing the ball with under four minutes to go, Henry fumbled the ball and Buffalo recovered. The Bills cut the deficit to 40-38 and then quickly got the ball back and hit the game-winning field goal as time expired to win 41-40. Henry took accountability for the fumble after the game.
"He took ownership for fumbling the ball during the game," Saban said. "How many guys would do that? Tell his team 'It's on me. The loss is on me. I've got to take care of the ball.' Took full ownership for making a mistake in the game.
"That's what I respected about guys. The right kind of people really make your team what it is."