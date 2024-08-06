Why Domani Jackson Stuck with Alabama Commitment after Nick Saban Retired
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama added over a dozen players from the transfer portal between spring and summer enrollees. Three of those players, including former USC defensive back Domani Jackson, committed to the Crimson Tide back in December while Nick Saban was still the head coach.
Jackson was seen at Alabama's Rose Bowl practices in southern California ahead of the matchup with Michigan and committed to the Tide in the days leading up to the game. Once Saban announced his retirement in early January, he had the option to pursue a different school, but the junior defensive back stuck with his commitment to Alabama.
"Truthfully, the A doesn’t change," Jackson said, speaking to Alabama media Tuesday for the first time since transferring. "They’re still a powerhouse and run college football. I just wanted to have a change and reset my college career, and I just felt like this was the best opportunity for me."
It didn't take a lot of convincing from new head coach Kalen DeBoer to get Jackson to stay. As Pac-12 foes at USC and Washington, Jackson was familiar with DeBoer as a coach and the success he'd had.
"I played against him, so I knew what they were capable of," Jackson said. "You can just go down his road. He’s a winning coach. I knew the coaches he was going to bring in were going to be great."
At Alabama, Jackson will also be able to contribute as a starter right away. The Crimson Tide's two starters at cornerback last season, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, are now both in the NFL, and backups like Antonio Kite and Trey Amos transferred out of the program. It was a natural fit for Jackson to slide into a leadership position as one of the oldest guys in a position room loaded with freshmen like Zabien Brown, Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey.
"I’m the vet of the group, so I tell them what I see, what to do, what not to do and just give them knowledge of the game," Jackson said.
Jackson was a highly-rated defensive back out of Mater Dei and was heavily recruited by Saban and Alabama before committing to USC. He had 32 tackles and three passes defended last season with the Trojans. His career has been hampered by injuries so far, but he feels healthy heading into 2024.
See also: Alabama Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 5
Alabama DC Kane Wommack Appreciative of Relationship with Nick Saban