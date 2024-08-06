Alabama DC Kane Wommack Appreciative of Relationship with Nick Saban
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban isn't walking the halls of Mal Moore Athletic Facility anymore. He's not in the coaching staff meetings, and he's not patrolling the sidelines in his patented straw hat. But that isn't stopping him from continuing to make an impact on the new regime in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama completed its fifth practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning, and after practice, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was asked what had stood out to him the most since coming to Tuscaloosa from South Alabama.
Wommack mentioned a few notable aspects of the city of Tuscaloosa, before zeroing in on a newly-developed relationship that he holds dear.
“I think one of the things I didn’t expect and didn’t realize, was how giving Coach Saban [has been] and how good he’s been to me," Wommack said. "To have that relationship, to be able to draw things from his experience, it’s really lessened the learning curve for me. It was something that I didn’t necessarily expect or anticipate, but I’ve been really appreciative of how open Coach Saban has been."
Wommack continued, explaining how often he and Saban are in contact.
“We’ve met multiple times in person, we’ve talked on the phone a number of times," Wommack said. "When I call, he answers, which is really awesome. I’m very appreciative of that.”
Saban has gone on record saying he hasn't been back at the Alabama facility since his retirement. However, he has an office in Bryant-Denny Stadium available to him when he isn't busy doing hits for ESPN. But what's become clear from Wommack's comments, as well as previous comments from head coach Kalen DeBoer, is Saban continually makes time for those within the program that need him.