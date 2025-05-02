Projecting Alabama's Defense in 2025: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a fun Friday episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into Alabama's 2025 defensive depth chart. The program looks at each position and talks about the strengths and weaknesses of the unit. Which players will break out and which Crimson Tide coach is under the most pressure in 2025?
The program opens with an apology and a correction as this topic was supposed to lead Thursday's show and we left a player out on Wednesday that should've been discussed.
After knocking out plesantries we start looking at the defense beginning in the secondary. Last year's perceived weakness now looks like a strength so the program tackles each player and discusses how the secondary plays out. We highlight the structure of the backend and discuss why transfer cornerback Cam Calhoun might be the most important player in the secondary this season.
After talking DB's the program moves up front to the defensive line and talks about the talent in the room. Which defensive lineman are poised to breakout in 2025? Why is this year important for Freddie Roach?
