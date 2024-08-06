Alabama Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 5
Notes, observations and video from the Crimson Tide's fifth practice of fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football was back on the outdoor practice field Tuesday morning after the day off on Monday. The Crimson Tide practiced in shells and shorts once again during the media viewing period.
It was a very warm morning in Tuscaloosa while the Crimson Tide conducted its fifth practice of fall camp. Kane Wommack and Alabama defensive players are scheduled to speak to the media after practice. Here are some practice notes from Tuesday's practice.
Practice notes and observations- August 6, 2024
- Head coach Kalen DeBoer spent the majority of the viewing period with the defensive backs. DeBoer is all about encouragement and handing out high fives from the elite fifth-year starter to the walk-on giving his best.
- Kadyn Proctor was back with the first team offensive line at left tackle for the second practice in a row with Wilkin Formby at right tackle.
- From left to right, the second team offensive line was Naquil Bertrand, Olaus Alinen, Roq Montgomery, Geno VanDeMark and Elijah Pritchett.
- Christian Robinson continues to give a lot of hands-on demonstrations with the wolf position. Robinson is a young coach with SEC playing experience at Georgia, and the Alabama linebacker Que Robinson talked about how much it helps having someone coach them up who recently played in the SEC and knows what they're going through.
- Kane Wommack was vocal and encouraging with the inside linebackers, pulling multiple guys to the side to give some extra coaching, and the players responded well. He shared an embrace with Jihaad Campbell and Justin Jefferson. Wommack has spoken highly of Jefferson in camp.
- Washington transfer Germie Benard was leading the wide receivers through drills.
- Freshman DB Zabien Brown continued practicing with his land heavily wrapped up in a big cast. Besides the fact that he doesn't really have use of his left because of the cast, he's basically still fully participating in everything else the other DBs are doing. The coaches continue to throw the ball at him in drills.
- Songs of the day: "P.Y.T" and "Smooth Criminal" by Michael Jackson and "Play That Funky Music."
