Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search
The Best of Crimson Tikes: January 2021

The Best of Crimson Tikes: January 2021

The Complete Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant

A Tradition Remembered: A different way of looking legendary college football coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

Guts & Glory, A Portrait of Bear Bryant has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience. I go into all the inspiration that led me to scale this wall, which I’ve put in as an epilogue for those who just can’t get enough 'Bama and want to hear one man’s antidotal brush with the legend.

The rest of the story comes from the coach’s own words in his autobiography, Bear, The hard life and good times of Alabama’s Coach Bryant, co-written with John Underwood; multiple Youtube videos from former players and coaches and a vast amount of books, articles, memories, etc. written by a chorus bigger than the Mormon Tabernacle Choir of those that have an on-going fascination of this icon of American lore.

Coach Nick Saban’s historic run at Alabama has begun to put a coat of paint over the Bear era and many of the younger generations aren’t aware of the foundation and winning tradition that Coach Bryant laid, which helped bring Saban to Alabama and made possible all that he has accomplished.

So, while there’s a few of us still around who have been so lucky as to live through the Bryant and now Saban eras, it seemed like a good time to put out a little illustrated history in story form. Bouncing off of my current cartoon strip on BamaCentral, Crimson Tikes ~ The Tradition Rolls On, I merge the past with the present and present, The Tradition Remembered.

However, I must warn you, Bear is the vestige of times that were not politically correct. Even Underwood stated that after spending hundreds of hours in conversation with the man, mostly in search of his viewpoint for Sports Illustrated, he found Coach Bryant’s candor, “from the beginning…to be remarkable. And unsettling.” He went on to exclaim that “More remarkable was his frankness in explaining himself. In that he left nothing unsaid. His ability to recall conversations, incidents, names, places, dates, yard lines, etc, was – and is – uncanny.”

With that, I bid you the faint echo of a Mad magazine-like approach to the Bear Bryant era and a portrait of the man.

Introduction

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Alabama Tradition
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: One Upon a Time
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Sweet Dreams
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Bear Tells His Story

Guts & Glory, A Portrait of Bear Bryant appears twice a week on BamaCentral, on Sundays and Wednesdays. 

Guts & Glory, A Portrait of Bear Bryant has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience. I go into all the inspiration that led me to scale this wall, which I’ve put in as an epilogue for those who just can’t get enough 'Bama and want to hear one man’s antidotal brush with the legend.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to Bama Central Content

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
History

The Complete Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant

Just A Minute: Bama Added a Message Board
All Things Bama

Free Offer: First 100 to Sign Up on New BamaCentral Message Board

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Guard Jaden Shackelford Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

domani
Recruiting

USC Commit 2022 DB Domani Jackson on Alabama Visit: "It Opened My Eyes"

Alabama Baseball
All Things Bama

2022 RHP Riley Quick Commits to Alabama Baseball

Alabama SI logo
The 4-1-1

Subscribe to BamaCentral, Your Sports Illustrated Home For All Things Crimson Tide!

emory jones
All Things Bama

Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Florida

Ray Perkins
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 5, 2021