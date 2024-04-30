How Talented is Alabama Football in 2024 on The Joe Gaither Show
The Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" begins with more roster management as once again both the football and basketball teams had news over the last 24 hours.
The show opens by saying goodbye to a player Alabama never had in Arizona State transfer Ed Woods. Woods announced on Tuesday his plans to transfer to Michigan State, despite visiting Tuscaloosa over the weekend.
The Crimson Tide lost one of its more talented freshman on Monday as safety Peyton Woodyard announced his intention to go into the transfer portal as well. The program discusses Woodyard's decision and what may have led to the freshman choosing to leave.
Alabama basketball got a small surprise on Tuesday morning as Jarin Stevenson snuck his name into the NBA draft pool. We discuss his decision and talk about why it's not really a major story despite what the headlines have to say.
There's a small update in the Clifford Omoruyi saga as it seems he is nearing his decision. Omoruyi was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend and spotted at an iconic establishment in town, sparking a converstaion about where some of the best places to close a business deal are in town.
With the news and notes out of the way the program stumbles onto Dane Brugler of The Athletic's 2025 mock draft. Brugler released his article on Tuesday morning and only one Alabama player was in his first round.
Does Alabama football lack the top-tier talent it's been known for throughout the Nick Saban era? The program goes over both sides of the ball and discusses players who could potentially shoot up draft boards with strong seasons, while pointing out some of the challenges that certain players face in the current NFL system.
