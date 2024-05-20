Two Alabama Baseball Players Earn All-SEC Honors
The 2024 SEC Baseball Awards were revealed on Monday afternoon, and the Alabama Crimson Tide had multiple players who stood out among the prestigious conference.
Shortstop Justin Lebron was named to the All-SEC First Team, Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team. Pitcher Zane Adams was named to the Freshman Team as well.
The duo are the second All-Freshman pair in as many years after Alton Davis II and Colby Shelton were named to the 2023 list. Lebron's First Team accolades are the first for a Crimson Tide player since Sam Praytor in 2021.
Their resumes speak for themselves.
Justin Lebron
- Leads the SEC in assists with 137 while making numerous highlight-reel plays from his shortstop post.
- Ranks second on the Crimson Tide in average at .340, good for 13th in the SEC.
- Tied for second on Alabama and 11th in the conference with 69 hits, including a team-high 41 in conference play that tied for sixth among league bats.
Zane Adams
- Appeared in 16 games with 13 starts totaling 58.2 innings pitched, good for third on UA.
- Earned four wins and recorded 47 strikeouts compared to 26 walks entering the SEC Tournament.
2024 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia
Pitcher of the Year: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
Freshman of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky
First Team All-SEC
C: Jackson Appel, Texas A&M
1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida
2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee
3B: Charlie Condon, Georgia
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*
SS: David Mershon, Mississippi State*
OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
OF: Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee
SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
SP: Khal Stephen, Mississippi State
RP: Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M
DH/UT: Ike Irish, Auburn*
DH/UT: Nick Lopez, Kentucky*
Second Team All-SEC
C: Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee
2B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas
3B: Tommy White, LSU
SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee
OF: Ryan Waldschmidt, Kentucky
OF: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State
SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
SP: Luke Holman, LSU
RP: Griffin Herring, LSU
DH/UT: Andrew Fischer, Ole Miss
Freshman All-SEC Team
Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
Justin Lebron, Alabama
Dean Curley, Tennessee
Tre Phelps, Georgia
Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
Zane Adams, Alabama
Steven Milam, LSU
Ashton Larson, LSU
Cade Belyeu, Auburn
Liam Peterson, Florida
Nolan Souza, Arkansas
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia
1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee
2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky
3B: Jared Sprague-Lott, Arkansas*
3B: Mitchell Daly, Kentucky*
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee
OF: Peyton Holt, Arkansas*
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
P: Mason Moore, Kentucky