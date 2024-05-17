Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium Featured in EA College Football 25 Video Game Trailer
After 10 years of anticipation, EA Sports' College Football 25 video game trailer premiered on Friday morning.
In this game preview, many schools and prominent players were featured, including several from the Crimson Tide.
The main Alabama player revealed was of course quarterback Jalen Milroe but the offensive line, defense and the turnover belt were also featured in the trailer. Additionally, we got a quick glimpse of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Based on the jersey numbers of the Alabama players in the trailer, the following were featured:
- Quarterback Jalen Milroe
- Defensive back Domani Jackson
- Linebacker Keanu Koht
- Linebacker Lane Whisenhunt
- Offensive lineman Miles McVay
- Offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts
- Offensive lineman Tyler Booker
- Offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett
EA.com listed the game modes on Friday morning as well: Dynasty, Road to Glory, Ultimate Team and Road to the College Football Playoff. There will also be a team builder mode.
In terms of sights and sounds, the game will have college traditions, mascots, fight songs, etc., while Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, Jesse Palmer, David Pollack, and Rece Davis take the mic. The game instills true college gameplay, a wear and tear system, pre-snap recognition, and of course, homefield advantage.
The long-awaited video game is getting closer and closer to its summer release on July 19, and last Friday, the cover of the game's Deluxe Edition was revealed.
The cover featured a wide variety of teams, while six individual players were featured in the middle with the names on the backs of their jerseys on display. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was one of them, joined by Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
On Thursday morning, EA Sports released the standard edition cover, which only featured Ewers, Hunter and Edwards.