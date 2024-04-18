How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama Softball at No. 14 Arkansas
Alabama and Arkansas are trending in different directions in the SEC. The Razorbacks have won three series in a row, and the Crimson Tide has lost four of its first five conference series. But, the two teams are just two games apart in the league standings.
This sets up a big top-15 showdown between Alabama and Arkansas in Fayetteville this weekend. Here's what you need to know about the series between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks.
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama at No. 14 Arkansas
Who: Alabama (30-10, 7-8 SEC) at Arkansas (30-11, 9-6 SEC)
When: Friday, April 19 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 20 – 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 21 – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Bogle Park, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network+ (Friday), ESPN (Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)
Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 64-14
Last meeting: Alabama knocked Arkansas out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the host team last season. Montana Fouts left the game with an injury, and the Tide won, 3-2 in extra innings. However, the Razorbacks did win the regular season series in Tuscaloosa last season.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off a disappointing performance against Texas A&M. After winning the first game of the series at home, Alabama dropped the final two in blowout fashion. The Tide held a late-lead in Game 3, but the pitching and defense fell apart for the Aggies to secure the series win.
Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks picked up a road series win at South Carolina, winning two of three. They won the final game in shutout fashion, 3-0, behind a complete game performance from Robyn Herron.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Lauren Johnson- .306
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.42
Arkansas leaders:
- Batting average: Kennedy Miller- .378
- Home runs: Bri Ellis- 13
- RBIs: Bri Ellis- 42
- ERA: Robyn Herron- 1.82