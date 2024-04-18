Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama Softball at No. 14 Arkansas

Game times and TV info as the Crimson Tide travels to Fayetteville for a three-game series with the Razorbacks.

May 11, 2023; Fayetteville, AK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide outfielder Jenna Johnson (88) gets ready
May 11, 2023; Fayetteville, AK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide outfielder Jenna Johnson (88) gets ready / Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama and Arkansas are trending in different directions in the SEC. The Razorbacks have won three series in a row, and the Crimson Tide has lost four of its first five conference series. But, the two teams are just two games apart in the league standings.

This sets up a big top-15 showdown between Alabama and Arkansas in Fayetteville this weekend. Here's what you need to know about the series between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks.

Who: Alabama (30-10, 7-8 SEC) at Arkansas (30-11, 9-6 SEC)

When: Friday, April 19 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 20 – 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 21 – 1 p.m. CT

Where: Bogle Park, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: SEC Network+ (Friday), ESPN (Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)

Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Alabama leads, 64-14

Last meeting: Alabama knocked Arkansas out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the host team last season. Montana Fouts left the game with an injury, and the Tide won, 3-2 in extra innings. However, the Razorbacks did win the regular season series in Tuscaloosa last season.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off a disappointing performance against Texas A&M. After winning the first game of the series at home, Alabama dropped the final two in blowout fashion. The Tide held a late-lead in Game 3, but the pitching and defense fell apart for the Aggies to secure the series win.

Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks picked up a road series win at South Carolina, winning two of three. They won the final game in shutout fashion, 3-0, behind a complete game performance from Robyn Herron.

Alabama leaders:

  • Batting average: Lauren Johnson- .306
  • Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles- 6
  • RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
  • ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.42

Arkansas leaders:

  • Batting average: Kennedy Miller- .378
  • Home runs: Bri Ellis- 13
  • RBIs: Bri Ellis- 42
  • ERA: Robyn Herron- 1.82
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 