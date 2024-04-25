How to Watch: No. 17 Alabama Softball vs. No. 3 Tennessee
Alabama softball prepares for its home series of the regular season with the top team in the SEC coming into Rhoads Stadium.
No. 3 Tennessee has one of the best pitching duos in the country between Payton Gottshall and Karlyn Pickens and will be facing an Alabama offense that has struggled all season. The Crimson Tide has lost five SEC series, but has picked up key wins along the way. A series win against the Lady Vols would be huge for Alabama's resume.
Here's what you need to know about this weekend's series between the Crimson Tide and Lady Vols:
Who: Alabama (31-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. Tennessee (35-8, 14-4 SEC)
When: Friday, April 26 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 27 – 6 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 28 – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network+ (Friday), ESPN2 (Saturday and Sunday)
Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 40-30
Last meeting: The two teams met in their first games at the 2023 WCWS in Oklahoma City with the Lady Vols winning 10-5. Tennessee also won the regular season series in Knoxville last season and eliminated Alabama from the SEC Tournament in the semifinals.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide got run-ruled in the series finale at Arkansas, 8-0 in five innings. This came on the heels of one of Alabama beating the Razorbacks 5-1 in Game 2 behind a strong performance in the circle from freshman Jocelyn Briski and a three-run home run from Jenna Johnson. Overall, the Tide dropped its fifth SEC series in six attepts.
Last time out, Tennessee: The Lady Vols took the series against LSU in a top-5 clash. Tennessee lost the second game, 1-0, but that would be the only run the pitching staff allowed all weekend.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Kendal Clark- .304
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Jenna Johnson- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.75
Tennessee leaders:
- Batting average: Kiki Malloy- .357
- Home runs: Zaida Puni- 11
- RBIs: McKenna Gibson- 37
- ERA: Payton Gottshall- 1.07