How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 1 Texas A&M
The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team continues its home stand with a three-game series against the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies. This will be the Crimson Tide’s second series against the top-ranked team in the nation in as many weeks.
The Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa riding a five-game winning streak, however enter a hostile Sewell-Thomas Stadium as Alabama has yet to lose a series this year at home, recording huge SEC wins against No. 4 Tennessee, No. 20 South Carolina, and No. 2 Arkansas.
Alabama will start Greg Farone on Thursday, Ben Hess on Friday, and Zane Adams on Saturday, while Texas A&M will start Ryan Prager on Thursday, Tanner Jones on Friday, and Justin Lamkin on Saturday.
Here is all the information for the series:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (24-13, 6-9) and Texas A&M Aggies (33-4, 11-4).
When:
Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m. CT
Friday, April 19 at 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. CT.
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network (Thursday), SEC Network+ (Friday and Saturday).
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM.
Last Outing, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost to the UAB Blazers 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Texas A&M: The Aggies defeated the Air Force Academy 15-5 on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time the two programs met was in a three-game series in College Station, Texas, from May 12-14, 2023. The Aggies took Game 1 11-5, then Alabama took the final two games 12-1 and 11-0 to win the series.