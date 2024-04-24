How to Watch: No. 23 Alabama Baseball at Ole Miss
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team kicks off a seven-game road trip on Thursday with a three-game series against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Both programs are similarly ranked in the conference. Alabama is currently sitting at No. 4 in the SEC West and No. 10 overall, while Ole Miss is No. 5 in the West and currently tied for No.11 with Missouri overall.
The Crimson Tide has an impressive resume with series wins over No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Tennessee, and No. 24 South Carolina as well as victories against No. 1 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arizona, however is 0-6 in SEC road games so far this season, while the Rebels are 16-8 at home.
Alabama will use its rotation of Greg Farone-Ben Hess-Zane Adams. Ole Miss will start Riley Maddox on Thursday, Liam Doyle on Friday, and Saturday’s starter is TBA.
Here is all the information for the series:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (26-15, 7-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (22-18, 6-12)
When:
Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. CT.
Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPNU (Thursday), SEC Network+ (Friday), and SEC Network (Saturday).
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM.
Last Outing, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated the Samford Bulldogs 14-5 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game home stand.
Last Outing, Ole Miss: The Rebels defeated the North Alabama Lions 9-4 on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time the two teams met was in a three-game series in Tuscaloosa, Ala., from May 18-20, 2023. The Crimson Tide swept the Rebels 4-1, 12-2, and 5-1.