OT JC Latham First Alabama Player Selected in 2024 NFL Draft
Add another first-round draft pick to the tally for Nick Saban.
Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham was selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans in Detroit on Thursday night in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is the third Crimson Tide player picked by the Titans in the first round since 2013, joining Rashaan Evans and Chance Warmack.
The first-round pick was in Detroit for the draft and walked across the stage to grab his first Titans jersey from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
"This guy is as powerful as anyone we've ever had," Saban said on the ABC broadcast. "When he gets his hands on you, you've had it. And a fine young man. Really, really hard worker. Everyone on the team loves the guy. I'm so happy for him and his family. When it's your guys and you know it's there dream, it's just makes you feel so great when they get the opportunity.
Latham was a two-year starter for Alabama at right tackles with 27 career starts and 41 total appearances under his belt. The offensive lineman was a part of two SEC championship-winning teams, one as a starter and one as a reserve. In his most recent season, he allowed just two sacks on 408 pass sets, was named All-SEC First Team, and was selected a second team All-American by the Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated and USA Today.
He becomes 45th overall Alabama players taken in the first round in the Saban era and fifth tackle since 2019 joining Evan Neal, Alex Leatherwood, Jedrick Wills and Jonah Williams. Latham started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide but talked at Alabama's pro day about his willingness and versatility to play multiple positions along the offensive line.