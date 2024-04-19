Live Updates: Alabama Gymnastics in NCAA Championships Semifinal
Alabama gymnastics takes the floor in Fort Worth to compete for a spot in the national championship.
The No. 8 Crimson Tide will be in the second semifinal session with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Utah. Earlier on Thursday, No. 2 LSU (198.1125) and No. 3 Cal (197.7125) finished in first and second place in the first semifinal session to clinch the first two spots in Saturday's championship meet.
As a reminder, at this meet, there are six judges on each event, so the highest and lowest score will be dropped with the middle four scores being averaged. Alabama will start on the uneven bars before moving to the balance beam, floor exercise and finishing up on the vault.
Individual national champions will also be determined from today's semifinals. The scores to beat from the first session are: 9.95 on vault, 9.925 on bars, 9.95 on beam and 9.9625 on floor.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Unofficial final scores:
1. Utah- 197.9375
2. Florida- 197.875
3. Oklahoma- 196.6625
4. Alabama- 195.4125
Rotation 4 scores
- Alabama (vault)- 49.2625
- Utah (bars)- 49.5125
- Florida (beam)- 49.475
- Oklahoma (floor)- 49.575
Rotation 4 (Alabama vault, Oklahoma floor , Utah vault, Florida bars)
Alabama vault lineup:
1. Jamison Sears- Solid Yurchenko full- 9.8125
2. Chloe LaCoursiere- Step forward on her Yurchenko 1.5- 9.825
3. Karis German- Yurchenko full with a slight hop on the landing- 9.8
4. Lilly Hudson- Stuck landing on her Yurchenko 1.5, but did have her chest down- 9.8875
5. Luisa Blanco- Slight hop on the landing of her Yurchenko 1.5. She shares a lengthy hug with head coach Ashley Johnston after her final collegiate routine- 9.875
6. Gabby Gladieux- Gladieux sticks the landing on her Yurchenko full- 9.8625
Alabama vault total: 49.2625
Score after Rotation 3
1. Utah- 148.425
2. Florida- 148.400
3. Oklahoma- 147.075
4. Alabama- 146.150
Utah and Florida are for sure advancing. Alabama and Oklahoma are just competing for individual titles in this final rotation.
Rotation 3 scores
- Utah (vault)- 49.200
- Florida (bars)- 49.500
- Oklahoma (beam)- 49.100
- Alabama (floor)- 49.4125
Rotation 3 (Alabama floor, Oklahoma beam, Utah vault, Florida bars)
Alabama floor lineup:
1. Mati Waligora- 9.8625
2. Cam Machado- 9.8625
3. Ella Burgess- 9.8625
4. Luisa Blanco- 9.9
5. Lilly Hudson- 9.8875
6. Gabby Gladieux- 9.9
Alabama floor total: 49.4125
*Nice bounce-back rotation for Alabama after what happened on beam.
Score after Rotation 2
1. Utah- 99.2250
2. Florida- 98.9500
3. Oklahoma- 97.9875
4. Alabama- 96.7375
Rotation 2 scores
- Florida (vault)- 49.500
- Oklahoma (bars)- 49.6625
- Alabama (beam)- 47.250
- Utah (floor)- 49.5875
Rotation 2 (Alabama beam, Oklahoma bars, Utah floor, Florida vault)
Alabama beam lineup:
1. Lilly Hudson- Fantastic start to the rotation. I only spotted one small balance check. But she capped the routine with a stuck dismount- 9.9
2. Mati Waligora- Mati falls on beam, so Alabama will want to drop this score. This puts a lot of pressure on the rest of the lineup- 9.025
3. Ella Burgess- Ella falls on beam, which means Alabama will have to count a fall. She does stick her dismount, so her score will be slightly higher than Mati's- 9.05
4. Gabby Gladieux- Really good routine from Gabby to get Alabama back on track- 9.875
5. Shania Adams- Shania also falls off the beam, and Alabama has completely fallen apart-9.2875
6. Luisa Blanco- Well, Luisa fell on beam, too. Really sad way to end her storied career on beam- 9.1375
Alabama beam total: 47.250
*By far, Alabama's worst rotation score of the season.
Score after Rotation 1
1. Utah- 49.6375
2. Alabama- 49.4875
3. Florida- 49.450
4. Oklahoma- 48.325
Rotation 1 scores
- Oklahoma (vault)- 48.325
- Alabama (bars)- 49.4875
- Utah (beam)- 49.6375
- Florida (floor)- 49.3625
Really solid start to the meet for the Crimson Tide. It's not the biggest scores they could have put up on the event, but no major mistakes and an overall good score. Especially with OU's mistakes, this puts Alabama in a good position moving forward.
Rotation 1 (Alabama bars, Oklahoma vault, Utah beam, Florida floor)
Alabama bars lineup:
1. Chloe LaCoursiere- Chest slightly down on the dismount, but she mangaged to hang on for the stuck landing. Good start to the meet- 9.9125
*Oklahoma's first gymnast on vault fell and scored a 9.325. It puts a lot of pressure on the rest of of the OU lineup.
2. Lilly Hudson- Another stuck landing for Alabama. Good routine from Lilly- 9.9
*Wow, OU just had another gymnast almost fall on vault.
3. Shania Adams- Shania overextended on one of her handstands, but capped the routine with a stuck dismount- 9.85
*Meanwhile, OU just had another vaulter nearly fall. This is shocking.
4. Mati Waligora- Slightly over on one of her early handstands, but another stuck dismount for Alabama- 9.8875
5. Cam Machado- Beautiful routine from Cam, but she did have to take a slight hop on her landing, which will be a deduction- 9.85
6. Luisa Blanco- Strong routine from Luisa. Should be a good score- 9.9375
*Luisa's score puts her in first place for the individual title on the uneven bars I believe.
Alabama bars total: 49.4875
How to Watch: Alabama Gymnastics at NCAA Championships Semifinal
Who: No. 8 Alabama, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 1 Oklahoma
When: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
TV: ESPN2