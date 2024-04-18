Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 1 Texas A&M (Game 1)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (24-13, 6-9) baseball team starts its series against the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies (33-4, 11-4), its second series against the top-ranked team in the nation in as many weeks.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a 5-2 loss to the UAB Blazers, while the Aggies are coming off a 15-5 run rule win against the Air Force Academy, both played on Tuesday evening.
Left-handed pitcher Greg Farone will start on the mound for Alabama. Farone is primarily the Saturday starter, but got moved up for this weekend. In his 40.2 innings pitched, the senior has allowed 34 hits, 14 runs (all earned), walked 12 batters, and struck out 41. Currently, he is 3-1 on the season with a 3.10 ERA.
For Texas A&M, left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager will start on the mound. The redshirt sophomore is a perfect 7-0 on the year with a 1.98 ERA. In his 50 innings pitched, Prager has allowed 33 hits, 13 runs (11 earned), walked five batters, and struck out 73.
Texas A&M's Starting Lineup:
Alabama's Starting Lineup:
3B Gavin Grahovac
3B Gage Miller
CF Jace LaViolette
LF Ian Petrutz
RF Braden Montgomery
SS Justin Lebron
C Jackson Appel
1B Will Hodo
1B Ted Burton
DH Kade Snell
DH Hayden Schott
CF TJ McCants
SS Ali Camarillo
RF Evan Sleight
LF Caden Sorrell
C Mac Guscette
2B Travis Chestnut
2B Bryce Eblin
P Ryan Prager
P Greg Farone
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame:
- Game 1 between Alabama and Texas A&M has been cancelled. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday with Game 1 starting at 11 a.m. CT and Game 2 starting 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
- As of 6:30 p.m. CT, the rain delay continues at The Joe. Another update will be published at 7 p.m. CT or when a decision is made.
- Alabama vs. Texas A&M, that was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, is currently in a rain delay. An updated start time will be shared when it is announced.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (24-13, 6-9) and Texas A&M Aggies (33-4, 11-4).
When:
Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m. CT
Friday, April 19 at 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. CT.
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network (Thursday), SEC Network+ (Friday and Saturday).
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM.