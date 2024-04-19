Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 1. Texas A&M (Doubleheader)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (24-13, 6-9) baseball team plays two games against the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies (33-4, 11-4) on Friday. The two programs were supposed to start the series on Thursday night, however due to inclement weather, the opener was postponed, forcing a Friday doubleheader.
Game 1 will start at approximately 11 a.m. CT and Game 2 starts 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a 5-2 loss to the UAB Blazers, while the Aggies are coming off a 15-5 run rule win against the Air Force Academy, both played on Tuesday evening.
Left-handed pitcher Greg Farone will start on the mound for Alabama. Farone is primarily the Saturday starter, but got moved up for this weekend. In his 40.2 innings pitched, the senior has allowed 34 hits, 14 runs (all earned), walked 12 batters, and struck out 41. Currently, he is 3-1 on the season with a 3.10 ERA.
For Texas A&M, left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager will start on the mound. The redshirt sophomore is a perfect 7-0 on the year with a 1.98 ERA. In his 50 innings pitched, Prager has allowed 33 hits, 13 runs (11 earned), walked five batters, and struck out 73.
Live Updates:
Game 2
Bottom 9:
- Mac Guscette hits into a double play to end the game. Texas A&M 18, Alabama 9.
- Evan Sleight draws a one-out walk.
- Kade Snell flies out.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Weston Moss comes into the game in relief of Evan Aschenbeck.
Top 9:
- Ali Camarillo strikes out looking. Alabama is down to its final three outs. Texas A&M 18, Alabama 9.
- Hayden Schott draws a walk, Appel advances to third.
- Ted Burton hits a sacrifice ground out, Appel advances to second.
- Jackson Appel reaches first base on an error by Gage Miller.
- Braden Montgomery strikes out swinging.
- Jace LaViolette hits a two-run home run. Texas A&M 18, Alabama 9.
- Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac hits a leadoff single.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Aidan Moza comes into the game in relief of Jansen Kenty.
Bottom 8:
- TJ McCants grounds out to end the inning. Texas A&M 16, Alabama 9.
- Will Hodo grounds out.
- Justin Lebron hits a two-run home run to center field. Texas A&M 16, Alabama 9.
- Ian Petrutz hits a one-out single.
- Gage Miller fouls out.
Top 8:
- Travis Chestnut lines out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 16, Alabama 7.
- Caden Sorrell pops up.
- Ali Camarillo gets hit by a pitch.
- Texas A&M Hayden Schott grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 7:
- Bryce Eblin grounds out to end the inning. Texas A&M 16, Alabama 7.
- Mac Guscette hits a two-out single.
- Evan Sleight flies out.
- Kade Snell grounds out.
Top 7:
- Ted Burton hits into a double play to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 16, Alabama 7.
- Jackson Appel hits a one-out single.
- Braden Montgomery hits a three-run home run. Texas A&M 16, Alabama 7.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Jansen Kenty comes into the game in relief of Coulson Buchanan.
- Jace LaViolette draws a walk, Grahovac advances to second.
- Gavin Grahovac hits a one-out single.
- Texas A&M's Travis Chestnut strikes out swinging.
Bottom 6:
- TJ McCants grounds out to end the inning, stranding two runners on base. Texas A&M 13, Alabama 7.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Evan Aschenbeck comes into the game in relief of Brock Peery.
- Will Hodo draws a walk, Petrutz advances to second.
- Justin Lebron flies out.
- Ian Petrutz gets hit by a pitch.
- Gage Miller grounds out.
Top 6:
- Caden Sorrell grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 13, Alabama 7.
- Ali Camarillo grounds out.
- Texas A&M's Hayden Schott flies out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 5:
- Bryce Eblin reaches on a fielder's choice, Guscette is out at second to end the inning. Texas A&M 13, Alabama 7.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Brock Peery comes into the game in relief of Brad Rudis.
- Mac Guscette hits a two-RBI single. Texas A&M 13, Alabama 7.
- Evan Sleight fouls out.
- Kade Snell hits a single to load up the bases.
- TJ McCants hits a single, Hodo advances to second.
- Texas A&M is making a pitching change. Brad Rudis comes into the game in relief of Tanner Jones.
- Will Hodo hits a one-out single.
- Justin Lebron hits a solo home run left field. Texas A&M 13, Alabama 5.
- Ian Petrutz fouls out.
Top 5:
- Ted Burton strikes out swinging. Texas A&M 13, Alabama 4.
- Jackson Appel hits a two-out single.
- Braden Montgomery grounds out for the second out of the inning.
- Jace LaViolette is out at first base.
- Gavin Grahovac hits a two-run home run. Texas A&M 13, Alabama 4.
- Texas A&M's Travis Chestnut hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 4:
- Gage Miller flies out to end the inning. Texas A&M 11, Alabama 4.
- Bryce Eblin flies out for the Crimson Tide's second out.
- Mac Guscette hits a single, Sleight advances to second.
- Evan Sleight hits a one-out single.
- Kade Snell lines out.
Top 4:
- Caden Sorrell flies out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 11, Alabama 4.
- Ali Camarillo hits a two-RBI single. Texas A&M 11, Alabama 4.
- Hayden Schott hits an RBI single, advances to second on the throw. Texas A&M 9, Alabama 4.
- Ted Burton reaches first on an error by Bryce Eblin, Montgomery advances to third.
- Jackson Appel flies out for the second out of the inning.
- Braden Montgomery draws a one-out walk.
- Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette flies out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 3:
- TJ McCants grounds out to end the inning. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 4.
- Will Hodo grounds out, Lebron advances to second.
- Justin Lebron hits a one-out single. Lebron looked to be shaken up on the play, but did a couple warm up runs and is staying in the game.
- Ian Petrutz is tagged out at first base.
Top 3:
- Gavin Grahovac strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 4.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Coulson Buchanan comes into the game in relief of Sam Mitchell.
- Travis Chestnut draws a walk.
- Caden Sorrell strikes out swinging.
- Texas A&M's Ali Camarillo fouls out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 2:
- Gage Miller strikes out to end the inning. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 4.
- Bryce Eblin hits a groundout bunt.
- Mac Guscette hits a grand slam, his first home run of the season. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 4.
- Evan Sleight hits a single to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Kade Snell gets hit by a pitch, McCants advances to second.
- TJ McCants reaches first base on an error by Aggies pitcher Tanner Jones. Jones slipped while trying to beat out McCants.
- Will Hodo flies out.
Top 2:
- Hayden Schott hits into a double play to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 0.
- Ted Burton strikes out for the first out of the inning.
- Braden Montgomery and Jackson Appel hit back-to-back RBI singles. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 0.
- Jace LaViolette hits a two-RBI single. Texas A&M 6, Alabama 0.
- Gavin Grahovac draws a five-pitch walk to load up the bases for the Aggies.
- Travis Chestnut hits a single, Sorrell advances to second.
- Alabama pitcher Ben Hess is injured on the RBI single as the ball hit him in his lower leg. He was down on the mound, then got up and attempted a couple warm up pitches but was struggling on his landing. Sam Mitchell enters the game in relief.
- Caden Sorrell hits an RBI single. Texas A&M 4, Alabama 0.
- Camarillo advances to second on a wild pitch.
- Ali Camarillo hits a single.
- Hayden Schott hits a three-run home run. Texas A&M 3, Alabama 0.
- Ted Burton hits a single, Appel advances to second.
- Texas A&M's Jackson Appel draws a leadoff walk.
Bottom 1:
- Justin Lebron flies out to end the inning. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out.
- Gage Miller pops up.
Top 1:
- Braden Montgomery strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Jace LaViolette strikes out swinging.
- Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac strikes out looking for the first out of the game.
Pregame:
- Texas A&M's Starting Lineup: 1. 3B Gavin Grahovac 2. CF Jace LaViolette 3. RF Braden Montgomery 4. C Jackson Appel 5. 1B Ted Burton 6. DH Hayden Schott 7. SS Ali Camarillo 8. LF Caden Sorrell 9, 2B Travis Chesnut. P Tanner Jones will start on the mound.
- Alabama's Starting Lineup: 1. 3B Gage Miller 2. LF Ian Petrutz 3. SS Justin Lebron 4. 1B Will Hodo 5. CF TJ McCants 6. DH Kade Snell 7. RF Evan Sleight 8. C Mac Guscette 9. 2B Bryce Eblin. P Ben Hess will start on the mound.
- First pitch for Game 2 is set for 3:02 p.m. CT.
Game 1
Bottom 9:
Mason Swinney comes into pinch hit and strikes out looking to end the game. Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5.
- Will Hodo grounds out, Lebron advances to second.
- Justin Lebron hits a one-out single.
- Ian Petrutz flies out to center field.
Top 9:
- Jace LaViolette fies out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama is down to its final three outs. Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5.
- Gavin Grahovac flies out.
- Texas A&M's Travis Chestnut grounds out for the first out of the inning.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Pierce George comes into the game in relief of Zane Probst.
Bottom 8:
- Gage Miller hits into a double play to end the inning. Alabama challenges the call and is upheld. Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5.
- Bryce Eblin strikes out looking.
- Mac Guscette hits a leadoff single.
Top 8:
- Caden Sorrell fouled out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5.
- Ali Camarillo strikes out looking.
- Hayden Schott grounds out for the first out of the inning.
- Texas A&M's Ted Burton hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 7:
- Evan Sleight strikes out to end the inning. Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5.
- TJ McCants hits a two-out single.
- Kade Snell strikes out swinging.
- Will Hodo grounds out.
Top 7:
- Jackson Appel grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5.
- Braden Montgomery is intentionally walked.
- Jace LaViolette hits a double into the left field corner.
- Gavin Grahovac fouls out.
- Travis Chestnut strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning.
- Texas A&M's Caden Sorrell hits a solo home run to left field. Texas A&M 10, Alabama 5.
Bottom 6:
- Justin Lebron flies out to center field to end the inning. Texas A&M 9, Alabama 5.
- Ian Petrutz strikes out swinging.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Shane Sdao comes into the game in relief of Chris Cortez.
- Gage Miller flies out to center field, just shy of the warning track.
- Bryce Eblin draws a leadoff walk.
Top 6:
- Hayden Schott flies out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 9, Alabama 5.
- Ted Burton strikes out looking for the first out of the inning.
- Jackson Appel hits a solo home run to right-center field. Texas A&M 9, Alabama 5.
- Braden Montgomery hits a two-run home run to center field. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 5.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Zane Probst comes into the game in relief of Tyler Fay.
- Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette draws a leadoff walk.
Bottom 5:
- Mac Guscette strikes out to end the inning, stranding runners on the corners. Texas A&M 6, Alabama 5.
- Evan Sleight hits a shallow fly out.
- TJ McCants hits a single, Snell advances to third.
- Kade Snell draws a one-out walk. A veteran at-bat from Snell, battling nine pitches and fouling three off to stay alive.
- Will Hodo grounds out.
Top 5:
- Gavin Grahovac grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 6, Alabama 5.
- Chestnut steals second.
- Travis Chestnut draws a walk.
- Caden Sorrell hits a grand slam to put the Aggies in front. Texas A&M 6, Alabama 5.
- Ali Camarillo draws a two-out walk to load the bases for Texas A&M.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Tyler Fay comes into the game in relief of Greg Farone.
- Hayden Schott draws a two-out walk.
- Ted Burton grounds out for the second out of the inning.
- Jackson Appel hits an RBI double. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 2.
- Braden Montgomery hits a sacrifice fly to put the Aggies first run on the board. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 1.
- Jace LaViolette hits a doule, Grahovac advances to third.
- Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 4:
- Justin Lebron strikes out to end the inning. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 0.
- Ian Petrutz hits a two-run home run to right field. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 0.
- Gage Miller hits into a double play. Eblin is out at second. Alabama challenged the call as it looked like the Texas A&M second baseman did not touch the bag, but the call was upheld.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Chris Cortez comes into the game in relief of Ryan Prager.
- Bryce Eblin hits a single, Guscette advances to second.
- Mac Guscette draws a leadoff walk.
Top 4:
- Travis Chestnut strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning, stranding two runners on base. Alabama 3, Texas A&M 0.
- Caden Sorrell flies out to left field for the second out of the inning.
- Ali Camarillo hits a one-out double down the left field line.
- Texas A&M's Hayden Schott grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 3:
- Evan Sleight strikes out to end the inning. Alabama 3, Texas A&M 0.
- TJ McCants hits a two-RBI double. Alabama 3, Texas A&M 0.
- Kade Snell pops up.
- Will Hodo draws a walk, Lebron advances to third.
- Justin Lebron hits a one-out single.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out.
- Gage Miller hits a solo home run to left-center field. Alabama 1, Texas A&M 0.
Top 3:
- Ted Burton strikes out looking. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Jackson Appel flies out for the second out of the inning.
- Braden Montgomery draws a walk.
- Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette flies out to left field for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 2:
- Bryce Eblin flies out to end the inning, stranding two runners in scoring position. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Mac Guscette hits a double down the left field line, McCants advances to third.
- Evan Sleight flies out to right field.
- TJ McCants hits a one-out single.
- Kade Snell grounds out.
Top 2:
- Gavin Grahovac pops up to end the top half of the inning with no damage. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Travis Chestnut draws a walk to load the bases for the Aggies.
- Caden Sorrell strikes out swinging.
- Ali Camarillo hits a one-out single.
- Hayden Schott gets hit by a pitch.
- Texas A&M's Ted Burton strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 1:
- Will Hodo grounds out to end the inning, stranding one runner on base. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Justin Lebron lines out.
- Ian Petrutz hits a one-out single, the first hit of the day by either team.
- Gage Miller flies out to center field.
Top 1:
- Jackson Appel strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Braden Montgomery draws a four-pitch walk.
- Jace LaViolette strikes out looking.
- Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac strikes out swinging for the first out of the day.
Pregame:
- Alabama will be wearing all white jerseys with the camo hats.
- First pitch for Game 1 is set for 11:02 a.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (24-13, 6-9) and Texas A&M Aggies (33-4, 11-4).
When:
Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT.
Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. CT.
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network (Thursday), SEC Network+ (Friday and Saturday).
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM.