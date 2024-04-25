Live Updates: No. 23 Alabama Baseball at Ole Miss
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team (25-15, 7-11) starts its seven-game road trip with a series against the Ole Miss Rebels (22-18, 6-12) on Thursday night.
Left-handed pitcher Greg Farone (3-1, 3.57 ERA) will start on the mound for the Crimson Tide. In his 45.1 innings pitched, the senior has allowed 39 hits, 18 runs (all earned), walked 16 batters, and struck out 48.
For Ole Miss, right-handed pitcher Riley Maddox (2-5, 6.09 ERA) will start. The sophomore has allowed 46 hits, 40 runs (30 earned), walked 17 batters, and struck out 31 in his 44.1 innings pitched this year.
Rebels center fielder Ethan Groff is batting leadoff, followed by third baseman Andrew Fischer, left fielder Ethan Lege, first baseman Jackson Ross, second baseman Luke Hill, designated hitter Will Furniss, right fielder Judd Utermark, catcher Eli Berch and shortstop Brayden Randle batting in the nine hole.
Third baseman Gage Miller will lead off for the Crimson Tide, followed by left fielder Ian Petrutz, shortstop Justin Lebron, first baseman Will Hodo, center fielder TJ McCants, pitcher/designated hitter Kade Snell, right fielder Evan Sleight, catcher Mac Guscette, and second baseman Bryce Eblin batting in the nine hole.
Live Updates:
Bottom 7:
- Eli Berch flies out to end the game. Alabama 12, Ole Miss 0.
- Judd Utermark strikes out swinging.
- Will Furniss hits a double, Ross advances to third.
- Luke Hill flies out.
Ole Miss' Jackson Ross hits a leadoff single.
Top 7:
- Will Hodo flies out. Alabama 12, Ole Miss 0.
- Justin Lebron grounds out.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 6:
- Ethan Lege grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 12, Ole Miss 0.
- Andrew Fischer hits into a double play.
- Ole Miss' Ethan Groff hits a leadoff single.
Top 6:
- Gage Miller flies out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 12, Ole Miss 0.
- Bryce Eblin hits into a double play.
- Mac Guscette hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 5:
- Brayden Randle flies out to end the inning. Alabama 12, Ole Miss 0.
- Ethan Berch strikes out swinging.
- Ole Miss' Judd Utermark flies out.
Top 5:
- Evan Sleight grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 12, Ole Miss 0.
- Kade Snell hits an RBI groundout. Alabama 12, Ole Miss 0.
- TJ McCants hits an RBI single. Alabama 11, Ole Miss 0.
- Will Hodo grounds out, Petrutz advances to third and Lebron advances to second.
- Ole Miss makes a pitching change. Ryne Rodriguez comes into the game in relief of Mitch Murrell.
- Justin Lebron gets hit by a pitch.
- Ian Petrutz gets hit by a pitch.
Bottom 4:
- Will Furniss strikes out swinging to end the inning. Alabama 10, Ole Miss 0.
- Luke Hill hits a double, Fischer advances to third.
- Jackson Ross flies out.
- Ethan Lege flies out.
- Ole Miss' Andrew Fischer hits a leadoff single.
Top 4:
- Gage Miller flies out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 10, Ole Miss 0.
- Bryce Eblin flies out for the second out of the inning.
- Mac Guscette hits a three-run home run. Alabama 10, Ole Miss 0.
- Evan Sleight hits a double, Snell advances to third.
- Kade Snell hits an RBI single. Alabama 7, Ole Miss 0.
- TJ McCants hits a triple.
- Will Hodo hits a three-run home run to right field. Alabama 6, Ole Miss 0.
- Austin Maddox sufferes an injury four pitches into his outing. Mitch Murrell comes into the game in relief.
- Ole Miss makes a pitching change. Austin Simmons comes into the game in relief of Riley Maddox.
- Justin Lebron hits a one-out single, Petrutz advances to third.
- Ian Petrutz hits a 2-RBI double. Alabama 3, Ole Miss 0.
- Gage Miller hits a double, Guscette advances to third.
- Bryce Eblin flies out for the first out of the inning.
- Mac Guscette reaches first base after being hit by a pitch.
Bottom 3:
- Ethan Groff flies out to end the inning. Alabama 1, Ole Miss 0.
- Utermark advances to second on wild pitch.
- Brayden Randle strikes out swinging.
- Eli Berch flies out.
- Ole Miss' Judd Utermark hits a leadoff single, the Rebels first hit of the night.
Top 3:
- Evan Sleight strikes out looking to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 1, Ole Miss 0.
- Kade Snell hits an RBI single. Alabama 1, Ole Miss 0.
- TJ McCants flies out to the center field warning track, Lebron advances to third.
- Will Hodo reaches on a fielder's choice, Lebron advances to second on an error by the Rebels shortstop.
- Justin Lebron hits a one-out single.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 2:
- Will Furniss strikes out looking to end the inning. Ole Miss 0, Alabama 0.
- Luke Hill flies out.
- Ole Miss' Jackson Ross strikes out swinging.
Top 2:
- Gage Miller grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 0, Ole Miss 0.
- Bryce Eblin flies out for the second out of the inning.
- Mac Guscette hits a one-out single, Snell advances to third.
- Evan Sleight grounds out, Snell advances to second.
- Kade Snell hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 1:
- Ethan Lege grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 0, Ole Miss 0.
- Andrew Fischer grounds out.
- Ole Miss' Ethan Groff grounds out.
Top 1:
- TJ McCants grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 0, Ole Miss 0.
- Will Hodo hits a single, Lebron advances to third.
- Justin Lebron hits a two-out single.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out.
- Gage Miller flies out for the first out of the night.
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 6:32 p.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (26-15, 7-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (22-18, 6-12)
When:
Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. CT.
Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPNU (Thursday), SEC Network+ (Friday), and SEC Network (Saturday).
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM.