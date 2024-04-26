Live Updates: No. 23 Alabama Baseball at Ole Miss (Game 2)
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team (26-15, 8-11) looks to win its first SEC road series of the season against the Ole Miss Rebels (22-19, 6-13) on Friday night.
Alabama took Game 1 on Thursday night, shutting out the Rebels in a run rule victory 12-0. Pitcher Greg Farone pitched a complete game as he allowed six hits and struck out six batters. The Crimson Tide’s offense put up a total of 16 hits, including scoring plays from Kade Snell, Ian Petrutz, Will Hodo, Mac Guscette, and TJ McCants.
Right-handed pitcher Ben Hess (3-4, 7.36 ERA) will start on the mound for the Crimson Tide. In his 40.1 innings pitched, the junior has allowed 35 hits, 33 runs (all earned), walked 24 batters, and struck out 68. Hess exited his last outing against Texas A&M in the second inning with a lower leg injury, however head coach Rob Vaughn confirmed on Tuesday that he would be able to start.
For Ole Miss, left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle (2-2, 6.11 ERA) will get the start on the mound. The sophomore has pitched 35.1 innings and allowed 30 hits, 27 runs (24 earned), walked 15 batters, and struck out 60.
Rebels center fielder Ethan Groff is batting leadoff, followed by designated hitter Andrew Fischer, left fielder Ethan Lege, first baseman Will Furniss, right fielder Jackson Ross, second baseman Luke Hill, third baseman Judd Utermark, catcher Eli Berch and shortstop Brayden Randle batting in the nine hole.
Third baseman Gage Miller will lead off for the Crimson Tide, followed by left fielder Ian Petrutz, shortstop Justin Lebron, first baseman Will Hodo, designated hitter Kade Snell, center fielder TJ McCants, right fielder Evan Sleight, catcher Mac Guscette, and second baseman Bryce Eblin batting in the nine hole.
Live Updates:
Top 9:
- William Hamiter flies out to end the game. Ole Miss 9, Alabama 8.
- TJ McCants lines out.
- Kade Snell reaches first base on a fielding error by the Ole Miss shortstop.
- Will Hodo flies out.
- Ole Miss makes a pitching change. Connor Spencer comes into the game in relief of Mason Morris.
Bottom 8:
- Luke Hill grounds out to end the inning. Ole Miss 9, Alabama 8.
- Jackson Ross strikes out looking.
- Will Furniss hits a one-out double.
- Ole Miss' Ethan Lege flies out.
Top 8:
- Justin Lebron grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Ole Miss 9, Alabama 8.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out.
- Gage Miller pops up.
- Ole Miss makes a pitching change. Mason Morris comes into the game in relief of Gunnar Dennis.
Bottom 7:
- Andrew Fischer strikes out swinging to end the inning. Ole Miss 9, Alabama 8.
- Ethan Groff grounds out.
- Ole Miss' Brayden Randle grounds out.
Top 7:
- Bryce Eblin flies out. Ole Miss 9, Alabama 8.
- Mac Guscette hits a sacrifice fly. Ole Miss 9, Alabama 8.
- William Hamiter comes into pinch hit for Evan Sleight and hits a one-out single, McCants advances to third.
- TJ McCants singles.
- Kade Snell grounds out.
Bottom 6:
- Eli Berch lines out to end the inning. Ole Miss 9, Alabama 7.
- Hill steals second.
- Judd Utermark flies out.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Aidan Moza comes into the game in relief of Braylon Myers.
- Luke Hill hits a one-out single.
- Jackson Ross grounds out.
- Will Furniss hits a solo home run to right field. Ole Miss 9, Alabama 7.
- Ole Miss' Ethan Lege hits a solo home run to left field. Ole Miss 8, Alabama 7.
Top 6:
- Will Hodo grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 7, Ole Miss 7.
- Justin Lebron hits an RBI double. Alabama 7, Ole Miss 7.
- Ian Petrutz hits an RBI single. Ole Miss 7, Alabama 6.
- Gage Miller is intentionally walked.
- Bryce Eblin strikes out swinging.
- Mac Guscette hits a double down the left field line.
- Evan Sleight flies out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 5:
- Andrew Fischer hits a 2-RBI double and is thrown out at third to end the inning. Ole Miss 7, Alabama 5.
- Ethan Groff fouls out.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Braylon Myers comes into the game in relief of Tyler Fay.
- Brayden Randle draws a walk.
- Utermark steals second.
- Eli Berch strikes out swinging.
- Judd Utermark hits a two-RBI single. Alabama 5, Ole Miss 5.
- Luke Hill hits a double, Ross advances to third.
- Ole Miss' Jackson Ross draws a five-pitch walk.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Tyler Fay comes into the game in relief of Ben Hess.
Top 5:
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 5, Ole Miss 3.
- Ole Miss makes a pitching change. Gunnar Dennis comes into the game in relief of JT Quinn.
- Kade Snell hits a two-out single.
- Will Hodo hits a three-run home run. Alabama 5, Ole Miss 3.
- Justin Lebron hits an RBI single. The Crimson Tide has runners on the corners with two outs. Ole Miss 3, Alabama 2.
- Ian Petrutz strikes out swinging.
- Gage Miller hits a one-out single, Guscette advances to second.
- Ole Miss makes a pitching change. JT Quinn comes into the game in relief of Liam Doyle.
- Bryce Eblin flies out for the first out of the inning.
- Mac Guscette draws a leadoff walk.
Bottom 4:
- Will Furniss strikes out swinging to end the inning. Ole Miss 3, Alabama 1.
- Lege advances to third on a wild pitch.
- Lege advances to second on a wild pitch.
- Ethan Lege reaches base on a fielding error by Justin Lebron.
- Andrew Fischer grounds out.
- Ole Miss' Ethan Groff strikes out swinging.
Top 4:
- Evan Sleight flies out to end the top half of the inning. Ole Miss 3, Alabama 1.
- TJ McCants pops up.
- Kade Snell strikes out swinging.
- Will Hodo hits a double.
- Justin Lebron hits a solo home run to left-center field. Ole Miss 3, Alabama 1.
Bottom 3:
- Brayden Randle strikes out swinging to end the inning. Ole Miss 3, Alabama 0.
- Eli Berch draws a bases-loaded walk. Ole Miss 3, Alabama 0.
- Judd Utermark gets hit by a pitch to load up the bases for Ole Miss.
- Luke Hill hits an RBI single. Ole Miss 2, Alabama 0.
- Jackson Ross draws a walk, Furniss advances to second.
- Will Furniss hits a two-out single.
- Ethan Lege strikes out swinging.
- Ole Miss' Andrew Fischer grounds out.
Top 3:
- Ian Petrutz grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Ole Miss 1, Alabama 0.
- Gage Miller draws a two-out walk.
- Bryce Eblin strikes out swinging.
- Mac Guscette flies out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 2:
- Ethan Groff flies out to end the inning. Ole Miss 1, Alabama 0.
- Brayden Randle flies out.
- Ole Miss' Eli Berch strikes out looking.
Top 2:
- Evan Sleight strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Ole Miss 1, Alabama 0.
- TJ McCants flies out.
- Kade Snell pops up for the first out of the inning.
- Will Hodo hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 1:
- Judd Utermark strikes out swinging to end the inning. Ole Miss 1, Alabama 0.
- Luke Hill draws a walk to load the bases for Ole Miss.
- Jackson Ross draws a four-pitch walk.
- Will Furniss hits an RBI double. Ole Miss 1, Alabama 0.
- Ethan Lege grounds out, Groff advances to third.
- Andrew Fischer strikes out swinging.
- Groff steals second.
- Ole Miss' Ethan Groff reaches base after being hit by a pitch.
Top 1:
- Justin Lebron flies out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 0, Ole Miss 0.
- Ian Petrutz strikes out swinging.
- Gage Miller strikes out swinging for the first out of the evening.
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 6:32 p.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (27-15, 8-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (22-19, 6-13)
When:
Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. CT.
Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPNU (Thursday), SEC Network+ (Friday), and SEC Network (Saturday).
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM.