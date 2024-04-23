Live Updates: No. 23 Alabama Baseball vs. Samford
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team (25-15, 7-11) looks to sweep its season series against the Samford Bulldogs (26-13, 10-2) on Tuesday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a series loss to the No. 1 ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Alabama took one of three in the series, the finale on Sunday 10-9. On the other hand, Samford is coming off a series win against Western Carolina, losing only the second game of the series.
This is the second time the two programs are meeting this season. On April 3, the Crimson Tide traveled to Joe Lee Griffin Field in Homewood, Ala., and narrowly defeated the Bulldogs 11-10 after a weather delay caused the game to get pushed back a day.
For Alabama, dual-threat player Kade Snell (1-0, 5.68 ERA) will start on the mound as well as play in the designated hitter position. In his 19.0 innings pitched, the junior has allowed 24 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), walked five batters, and struck out 19.
For Samford, right-handed pitcher Noah Berry (0-0, 8.59 ERA) will start on the mound. Berry is making his first start and sixth appearance on the year and in his 7.1 innings pitched has allowed nine hits, seven runs (all earned), walked six batters, and struck out eight.
Samford’s starting lineup has third baseman Garrett Staton leading off, followed by shortstop Garrett Howe, catcher Lucas Steele, second baseman John Anderson, left fielder Andrew Bennett, right fielder Angelo Prieto, center fielder Aaron Walton, first baseman Cullen Horowicz, and designated hitter Cade Carr batting in the nine hole.
Third baseman Gage Miller will lead off for the Crimson Tide, followed by left fielder Ian Petrutz, shortstop Justin Lebron, first baseman Will Hodo, center fielder TJ McCants, pitcher/designated hitter Kade Snell, right fielder Evan Sleight, catcher Mac Guscette, and second baseman Bryce Eblin batting in the nine hole.
Live Updates:
Top 9:
- Brandon Broome strikes out looking to end the game. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- Garrett Howe strikes out swinging.
- Samford's Garrett Staton strikes out swinging.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Braylon Myers comes into the game in relief of Aidan Moza.
Bottom 8:
- Evan Sleight hits into a double play to end the inning. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- Coleman Mizell comes into pinch hit and reaches first base on an error.
- TJ McCants grounds out.
- Samford makes a pitching change. Cole Fryman comes into the game in relief of Blake Bortak.
Top 8:
- Parker McDonald strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- Joseph Salvo strikes out swinging.
- Samford's Aaron Walton grounds out.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Aidan Moza comes into the game in relief of Zane Probst.
Bottom 7:
- Will Hodo grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- Justin Lebron flies out.
- Ian Petrutz flies out.
Top 7:
- Angelo Prieto flies out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- Andrew Bennett grounds out.
- John Anderson hits a double down the left field line.
- Samford's Jackson Harris strikes out swinging.
Bottom 6:
- Gage Miller flies out to end the inning. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- Bryce Eblin grounds out.
- Mac Guscette strikes out swinging.
- Samford makes a pitching change. Blake Bortak comes into the game in relief of Matt Manley.
Top 6:
- Garrett Howe flies out to the center field warning track to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- Garrett Staton flies out, Horowicz advances to third.
- Carr is thrown out at first base. The play is challebged by Samford and upheld.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Zane Probst comes into the game in relief of Pierce George.
- Cade Carr draws a four-pitch walk.
- Samford's Cullen Horowicz gets hit by a pitch.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Pierce George comes into the game in relief of Austin Morris.
Bottom 5:
- Evan Sleight strikes out swinging to end the inning. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- Kade Snell hits a two-RBI double. Alabama 14, Samford 5.
- The runners advance into scoring position on a wild pitch.
- TJ McCants draws a walk, Lebron advances to second.
- Will Hodo hits a sacrifice fly. Alabama 12, Samford 5.
- Justin Lebron hits a single, Miller advances to third.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out, Miller advances to second.
- Gage Miller draws a leadoff walk.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Matt Manley comes into the game in relief of John Whitney.
Top 5:
- Aaron Walton grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 11, Samford 5.
- Angelo Prieto hits a single, Anderson advanced to second.
- Andrew Bennett strikes out looking.
- John Anderson hits an RBI single. Alabama 11, Samford 5.
- Lucas Steele hits a sacrifice groundout, Howe advances to third.
- Samford's Garrett Howe hits a leadoff double.
Bottom 4:
- Bryce Eblin fouls out to end the inning. Alabama 11, Samford 4.
- Mac Guscette hits into a double play.
- Evan Sleight hits a single.
- Samford makes a pitching change. John Whitney comes into the game in releif of Evan Steckmesser.
Top 4:
- Garrett Staton hits into a double play to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 11, Samford 4.
- Cade Carr hits a single, Horowicz advances to second.
- Cullen Horowicz hits a one-out single.
- Samford's Aaron Walton grounds out.
Bottom 3:
- Kade Snell lines out to end the inning. Alabama 11, Samford 4.
- TJ McCants draws a walk, Hodo scores on a wild pitch. Alabama 11, Samford 4.
- Hodo advances to third on a passed ball.
- Will Hodo hits a two-RBI double. Alabama 10, Samford 4.
- Samford makes a pitching change. Evan Steckmesser comes into the game in relief of Alex Gaeto.
- Justin Lebron hits a two-RBI double. Alabama 8, Samford 4.
- Ian Petrutz gets hit by a pitch to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Gage Miller draws a walk.
- Bryce Eblin hits a sacrifice groundout, Guscette advances to second.
- Mac Guscette hits a one-out single.
- Evan Sleight hits a two-tun home run to put the Crimson Tide in front. Alabama 6, Samford 4.
- Kade Snell hits a single up the middle.
- Samford makes a pitching change. Alex Gaeto comes into the game in relief of John Malone.
- TJ McCants hits a two-run home run to left field. Samford 4, Alabama 4.
- Will Hodo hits a one-out single.
- Justin Lebron hits a two-run home run. Samford 4, Alabama 2.
- Ian Petrutz draws a one-out walk.
- Gage Miller flies out.
Top 3:
- Angelo Prieto strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Samford 4, Alabama 0.
- Andrew Bennett hits into a double play, Steele advances to third.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Austin Morris comes into the game in relief of Ariston Veasey.
- John Anderson draws a walk, Steele advances to second.
- Samford's Lucas Steele draws a leadoff walk.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Ariston Veasey comes into the game in relief of Kade Snell.
Bottom 2:
- Bryce Eblin grounds out to end the inning.
- Mac Guscette fouls out.
- Evan Sleight draws a one-out walk.
- Kade Snell flies out.
- Samford makes a pitching change. John Malone comes into the game in relief of Noah Berry.
Top 2:
- Garrett Howe flies out to end the top half of the inning. Samford 4, Alabama 0.
- Garrett Staton hits a two-run home run. Samford 4, Alabama 0.
- Cade Carr hits an RBI single. Samford 2, Alabama 0.
- Cullen Horowicz hits an RBI double. Samford 1, Alabama 0.
- Aaron Walton strikes out swinging.
- Angelo Prieto flies out.
- Samford's Andrew Bennett draws a leadoff walk.
Bottom 1:
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging to end the inning. Samford 0, Alabama 0.
- Lebron advances to third and Hodo advances to second on a wild pitch.
- Will Hodo draws a two-out walk, Lebron advances to second.
- Justin Lebron reaches first base on a throwing error by Samford's third baseman.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out.
- Gage Miller pops up.
Top 1:
- John Anderson reaches on a fielder's choice, Steele is thrown out at second to end the top half of the inning. Samford 0, Alabama 0.
- Lucas Steele draws a two-out walk.
- Garrett Howe strikes out swinging for the second out of the inning.
- Samford's Garrett Staton pops up for the first out of the evening.
Pregame:
First pitch is set for 6:02 p.m. CT.