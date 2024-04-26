The NFL Draft's First Round on The Joe Gaither Show
The NFL kicked off its annual draft festivities with the first round on Thursday night in Detroit. Naturally we discuss the three Alabama players selected in the opening round and what kind of situation they were selected to on the Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral".
JC Latham was selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans and while the two-toned blue is in a state of rebuilding, they've certainly got a positive thing brewing on the offensive side of the ball.
Dallas Turner was chosen next by the Minnesota Vikings. The show discusses why it took so long for Turner to be selected and what the Vikings are looking for in their pick.
The evening was capped off by Terrion Arnold's selection by the Detroit Lions. The Lions took an Alabama player in the first round for the third season in a row. The show discusses how the home town team may have maximized their moment by selecting the Crimson Tide cornerback.
We transition from the three selectees to Nick Saban who spent the entire four hours on the set talking about each selection. Saban gave excellent insight on the draftees and even opened up aobut the Crimson Tide program.
We conclude the show by looking at the seven Alabama players hoping to be selected. Friday brings round two and three while Saturday holds rounds four through seven. We identify who we think is getting picked and who may be heading down the undrafted route into the league.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.