2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster

Not only is the 2020 college football season in a state of flux, but so is the Alabama football roster.

That's normal, though, as a handful of players usually come and go during the summer months.

Although spring practices were cancelled, Alabama had 13 early enrollees who have already wrapped up their first semester on campus.

Another 12 players from the recruiting Class of 2020 are due to arrive over the summer, plus a transfer from North Carolina.

BamaCentral will regularly update the roster as it changes:

2020 Crimson Tide Roster

Roster as of March 10, 2020. Will be updated whenever necessary.

No. Name, Pos. Ht., Wt., Year, Hometown

1 Ben Davis, LB, 6-4, 243, RSr., Gordo, Ala.

1 Tyrell Shavers, WR, 6-6, 205, RJr., Lewisville, Texas

2 Keilan Robinson, RB, 5-9, 190, So., Washington, D.C.

2 Patrick Surtain II, DB, 6-2, 203, Jr.., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3 Xavier Williams, WR, 6-1, 195, RSo., Hollywood, Fla.

3 Daniel Wright, DB, 6-1, 190, RJr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4 Christopher Allen, LB, 6-4, 250, RJr., Baton Rouge, La.

4 Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 6-1, 226, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

5 Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-1, 182, So., Mobile, Ala.

6 DeVonta Smith, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr., Amite, La.

7 Braxton Barker, QB, 6-1, 202, RSo., Birmingham, Ala.

7 Brandon Turnage DB 6-1 185, RFr., Oxford, Miss.

8 Christian Harris, LB, 6-2, 244, So., Baton Rouge, La.

8 John Metchie, WR, 6-0, 195, So., Hightstown, N.J.

9 Bryce Young, QB, 6-0, 190, Fr., Santa Ana, Calif.*

9 Jordan Battle DB 6-1, 201, So., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

10 Mac Jones, QB, 6-2, 205, RJr., Jacksonville, Fla.

10 Ale Kaho, LB, 6-1, 228, Jr., Reno, Nev.

11 Traeshon Holden, WR, 6-3, 196, Fr., Harbor City, Calf.*

12 Skyler Delong, P, 6-4, 188, Jr., Fort Mill, S.C.

12 Chadarius Townsend, WR 6-0, 194, RJr., Tanner, Ala.

14 Thaiu Jones-Bell, WR, 6-0, 190, Fr., Hallandale, Fla.*

15 Eddie Smith, DB, 6-0, 196, Jr., Slidell, La.

15 Paul Tyson, QB, 6-5 220, RFr., Trussville, Ala.

16 Jayden George, QB, 6-3, 192, So., Indianapolis, Ind.

16 Will Reichard, PK, 6-1 180, So., Hoover, Ala.

16 Drew Sanders, LB, 6-5, 230, Fr., Denton, Texas*

17 Jaylen Waddle, WR, 5-10, 182, Jr., Bellaire, Texas

18 Slade Bolden, WR, 5-11, 191, RSo., West Monroe, La.

19 Jahleel Billingsley TE, 6-4 228, So., Chicago, Ill.

19 Stone Hollenbach, QB, 603, 208, So., Catawissa, Pa.

20 Cooper Bishop, RB, 6-0, 195, So., Vestavia Hills, Ala.

20 DJ Douglas, DB, 6-0, 202, So., Montgomery, Ala.

21 Jase McClellan, RB, 5-11, 200, Fr., Aledo, Texas*

21 Jahquez Robinson, DB, 6-2, 185, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla.*

22 Najee Harris, RB, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, Calif.

22 Ronald Williams Jr., DB, 6-2, 188, Jr., Ferriday, La.*

23 Roydell Williams, RB, 5-10, 207, Fr., Hueytown, Ala.*

23 Jarez Parks, LB, 6-4, 239, RSo., Fellsmere, Fla.

26 Marcus Banks, DB, 6-0, 170, So., Houston, Texas

26 Trey Sanders, RB, 6-0, 214, RFr., Port Saint Joe, Fla.

27 Joshua Robinson, DB, 5-9, 180, Sr., Hoover, Ala.

28 Josh Jobe, DB, 6-1, 189, Jr., Miami, Fla.

29 DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 6-1, 213, So., Hyattsville, Md.

30 King Mwikuta, LB, 6-5, 243, So., West Point, Ga.

31 Will Anderson Jr., LB, 6-4, 230, Fr., Hampton, Ga.*

32 Dylan Moses, LB, 6-3, 235, RJr., Baton Rouge, La.

33 Jackson Bratton, LB, 6-3, 233, Fr., Muscle Shoals, Ala.*

35 Shane Lee, LB, 6-0, 246, So., Baltimore, Md.

37 Demouy Kennedy, LB, 6-3, 215, Fr., Theodore, Ala.*

37 Jalen Edwards, DB, 6-0, 177, So., Columbus, Miss.

38 Sean Kelly, DB, 5-11, 190, Sr., Cary, N.C.

40 Giles Amos, TE, 6-4, 245, RSr., Perry, Ga. (name in transfer portal)

40 Joshua McMillon, LB, 6-3, 237, GR, Memphis, Tenn.

41 Chris Braswell, LB, 6-3, 220, Fr., Baltimore, Md.*

41 Carson Ware, DB, 6-1, 190, So, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

42 Jaylen Moody, LB, 6-2, 228, Jr., Conway, SC

42 Sam Reed, WR, 6-1, 165, So., Mountain Brook, Ala.

44 Kevin Harris II, LB, 6-4, 222, RFr., Loganville, Ga.

45 Thomas Fletcher, LS, 6-2, 220, Sr., Georgetown, Texas

46 Melvin Billingsley, TE, 6-3, 230, Jr., Opelika, Ala.

47 Byron Young, DL, 6-3, 295, So., Laurel, Miss.

48 Phidarian Mathis, DL, 6-4, 312, RJr., Monroe, La.

50 Gabe Pugh, LS, 6-5, 273, So., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

51 Tanner Bowles, OL, 6-5, 280, RFr., Glasgow, Ky.

52 Braylen Ingraham, DL, 6-4, 291, RFr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

52 Preston Malone, LB, 5-11, 222, Sr., Northport, Ala.

53 Mathew Barnhill, LB, 6-1, 209, So., Woodway, Texas

54 Julian Lowenstein, LB, 6-0, 201, So., Sarasota, Fla.

55 Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, 6-3, 327, RSo., Indianapolis, Ind.

56 Seth McLaughlin, OL, 6-4, 287, Fr., Buford, Ga.*



57 Joe Donald, LB, 6-3, 216, RSr., Mountain Brook, Ala.

58 Christian Barmore, DL, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia, Penn.

59 Jake Hall, LS, 6-3, 207, So., Saraland, Ala.

60 Kendall Randolph, OL, 6-4, 296, RJr., Madison, Ala.

61 Nathan Jones, SN, 5-10, 176, So., Chandler, Ariz.

62 Jackson Roby, OL, 6-5, 285, Jr., Huntsville, Ala.

64 Rowdy Garza, OL, 6-4, 312, So., Trussville, Ala.

65 Deonte Brown, OL, 6-4, 338, RSr., Decatur, Ala.

69 Landon Dickerson, OL, 6-6, 308, RSr., Hickory, N.C.

70 Alex Leatherwood, OL, 6-6, 310, Sr., Pensacola, Fla.

71 Darrian Dalcourt, OL, 6-3, 292, So., Baltimore, Md.

72 Pierce Quick, OL, 6-5, 291, RFr., Trussville, Ala.

73 Evan Neal, OL, 6-7, 360, So., Okeechobee, Fla.

75 Tommy Brown, OL, 6-7, 317, RSo., Santa Ana., Calif.

78 Amari Kight, OL, 6-7, 302, RFr., Alabaster, Ala.

79 Chris Owens, OL, 6-3, 315, RSr., Arlington, Texas

80 Michael Parker, TE, 6-6, 216, So., Huntsville, Ala.

81 Cameron Latu, TE, 6-5, 247, RSo., Salt Lake City, Utah

82 Richard Hunt, TE, 6-7, 235, So., Memphis, Tenn.

84 Joshua Lanier, WR, 5-11, 160, RSr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

85 Drew Kobayashi, WR, 6-2, 200, RSr., Honolulu, Hawaii

87 Miller Forristall, TE, 6-5, 242, RSr.., Cartersville, Ga.

88 Major Tennison, TE, 6-5, 248, RJr., Flint, Texas

89 Grant Krieger, WR, 6-2, 192, So., Pittsburgh, Pa.

89 LaBryan Ray, DL, 6-5, 292, RJr., Madison, Ala.

90 Stephon Wynn Jr., DL, 6-4, 311, RSo., Anderson, S.C.

92 Justin Ebiogbe, DL, 6-5, 294, So., Forest Park, Ga.

93 Landon Bothwell, DL, 5-11, 220, RSo., Oneonta, Ala.

94 Tripp Slyman, K/P, 6-1, 180, RSo., Huntsville, Ala.

94 DJ Dale, DL, 6-3, 308, So., Pinson, Ala.

95 Jack Martin, P, 6-0, 206, So., Mobile, Ala.

95 Ishmael Sopsher, DL, 6-4, 334, RFr., Amite, La.

97 Joseph Bulovas, K, 6-0, 203, RJr., Mandeville, La.

98 Will Courtney, DL, 6-0, 257, So., Mobile, Ala.

99 Ty Perine, P, 6-1, 190, So., Prattville, Ala.

* early enrollees

Incoming Transfer

Carl Tucker, TE, 6-2, 248, Sr., Concord, N.C.

Incoming Players (Summer)

Timothy Smith, DT, 6-4, 320, Sebastian River, Fla.

Brian Branch, S, 5011, 185, Tyrone, Ga.

Quandarrius Robinson, LB, 6-5, 217, Birmingham, Ala.

Kristian Story, Ath., 6-1, 210, Lanett, Ala.

Jah-Marien Latham, DT, 6-3, 280, Reform, Ala.

Javon Baker, WR, 6-1, 196, Powder Springs, Ga.

Malachi Moore, S, 6-0, 180, Trussville, Ala.

Javion Cohen, T, 6-5, 295, Phenix City, Ala.

Jamil Burroughs, DT, 6-2, 323, Powder Springs, Ga.

Damieon George, T, 6-6, 348, Houston, Texas

Kyle Edwards, RB, 6-0, 210, Destrehan, La.

Caden Clark, TE, 6-3, 245, Akron, Ohio

2020 Crimson Tide Coaches

Nick Saban, head coach

Jeff Banks, special teams coordinator/tight ends

Kyle Flood, offensive line

Pete Golding, defensive coordinator/interior linebackers

Charles Huff, associate head coach/running backs

Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties

Freddie Roach, defensive line

Steve Sarkisian, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Karl Scott, cornerbacks

Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers

Holmon Wiggins, wide receivers

Also

Ellis Ponder, football chief operating officer

David Ballou, director of sports performance

Dr. Matt Rhea, director of sports science