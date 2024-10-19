Alabama Football vs. Tennessee Injury Updates
Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— No. 7 Alabama football hits the road for a rivalry matchup against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon following a close 27-25 home victory against South Carolina.
The Crimson Tide will be without freshman running back Daniel Hill and freshman linebacker Cayden Jones against the Volunteers as they were ruled out on the pregame SEC availability report. Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb and linebacker Yhonzae Pierre are listed as game time decisions after each being listed as probable in Friday's report.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Pregame Availability Report
Alabama
- Daniel Hill, RB — Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
- Keon Sabb, DB — Game Time Decision
- Yhonzae Pierre, LB — Game Time Decision
Tennessee
- Jourdan Thomas, DB — Out
- Keenan Pili, LB — Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB — Out
