Bama Central

Alabama Football vs. Tennessee Injury Updates

Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Volunteers.

Hunter De Siver

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3) points after Vanderbilt Commodores comes up short on 3rd down during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3) points after Vanderbilt Commodores comes up short on 3rd down during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— No. 7 Alabama football hits the road for a rivalry matchup against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon following a close 27-25 home victory against South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide will be without freshman running back Daniel Hill and freshman linebacker Cayden Jones against the Volunteers as they were ruled out on the pregame SEC availability report. Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb and linebacker Yhonzae Pierre are listed as game time decisions after each being listed as probable in Friday's report.

This story will be updated throughout the game.

Pregame Availability Report

Alabama

  • Daniel Hill, RB — Out
  • Cayden Jones, LB — Out
  • Keon Sabb, DB — Game Time Decision
  • Yhonzae Pierre, LB — Game Time Decision

Tennessee

  • Jourdan Thomas, DB — Out
  • Keenan Pili, LB — Out
  • Edwin Spillman, LB — Out

More from Alabama at Tennessee

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football