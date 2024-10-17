Alabama Football Midseason Report Card: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham and staff writer Joe Gaither hand out grades for Alabama football's performance at the midway point of the regular season.
Alabama football has officially reached the halfway point of its regular season and sits at No. 7 in the national polls with a 5-1 (2-1 SEC) record under first year head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Before the Crimson Tide heads on the road for a big rivalry matchup with No. 11 Tennessee this weekend, BamaCentral hands out midterm grades for Alabama on offense, defense and special teams through the first six games.
Alabama Football Midseason Report Card
Offense
Joe's Grade: B+/A-
Katie's Grade: A-
Defense
Joe's Grade: B-
Katie's Grade: C+
Special Teams
Joe's Grade: B-
Katie's Grade: B
How would you rank the Crimson Tide through the halfway point of the regular season? Let us know in the comments on social media.
Read more: The Lead Volunteer: Dylan Sampson is Engine For Tennessee's Offensive Efforts
No. 7 Alabama Football vs. No. 11 Tennessee Official Injury Report
Why Tennessee Became a 'Big Week' Personally for One Alabama Assistant
How to Watch No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, Week 8 College Football TV Schedule