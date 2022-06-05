2023 DL Daevin Hobbs 'Hyped' After Meeting With Nick Saban

The Concord, N.C., defensive lineman was offered by Alabama this weekend while camping with the Crimson Tide.

A long day of camp concluded with a memorable moment for Daevin Hobbs. After taking part in Alabama's camp Saturday, the Class of 2023 defensive line was able to meet with Nick Saban inside the head coach's office. Moments later, Hobbs' day got even better as Saban extended an offer from the Crimson Tide.

“I was excited and hyped at the same time,” Hobbs told BamaCentral. “It was cool, Coach Saban had told me when I was in his office. We talked about what position I’ll play, how the school and everything works.”

Hobbs, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, is rated as the No. 29 defensive lineman and No. 194 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. During his junior season at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, N.C., he recorded 39 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a forced fumble. He also contributed on the offensive side of the ball, lining up at tight end and even taking a few carries at running back.

During his meeting with Saban, he said the head coach discussed the possibility of playing either defensive end or tight end.

Hobbs has received a number of Power-5 offers in recent months, including Auburn, Mississippi, North Carolina, Penn State, and South Carolina. He has an official visit with North Carolina scheduled for June 24.

This weekend isn’t the first time Hobbs has visited the Capstone, and it will most likely not be his last. As far as what he thinks of it so far, the heat seems to be the only thing to get accustomed to. While the Tar Heel state defensive lineman has not made an official visit yet, he is saving those for the fall. The Crimson Tide is likely to be on that list.

“It’s a nice little college town," Hobbs said. "I like it. It’s hot, but everything else down here is pretty cool. I have always watched Alabama play on TV and stuff. I can definitely see myself playing defensive line there.”

Although it is typical that most Alabama recruits end up enrolling early in college, Hobbs may not be one of them down the line. Coming off winning a state championship in basketball, Hobbs is still weighing his options on whether or not he will leave high school early.

“Right now I can graduate early, but I haven’t decided, he said. "I might play my final basketball season my senior year, but I am still thinking about it.”