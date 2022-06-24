2023 OL Miles McVay Met With 'The Godfather of College Football’ During Recent Alabama Visit

Oftentimes, one of the biggest deciding factors for recruits when heading into signing day is how their parents feel about the university. That should no longer be a concern for the Crimson Tide regarding Miles McVay, after the 6-foot-6, 358-pound lineman said his mom came away impressed after her first time on campus.

“I brought my mom and uncle, and it was their first time being at the University of Alabama,” McVay said. “My mom was asking motherly-like questions and making sure her child is safe while he’s down there so she can sleep well at night. My mom did tell Coach Saban she felt safe with me going down there if I do decide to go there so I think they left a really good impression on her.”

McVay is currently rated as the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 183 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was excited to meet Nick Saban, but not as much as his uncle, a lifelong Alabama fan, was. McVay went as far as saying being in the presence of Saban nearly left his uncle speechless.

Meanwhile, McVay also explained how he sees Saban as almost a larger-than-life figure.

“The godfather of college football, at least for my generation,” McVay said.

As for the rest of the visit, McVay got some personal time with the current Crimson Tide offensive lineman and he even had a chance to jump in on the action with the team.

“I had an amazing time," he said. "I got a chance to do drills with some of the offensive lineman which made my trip. That was the highlight of it.”

When it comes to where McVay thinks he will lineup at the next level, he doesn’t want to pigeonhole himself into one position.

“I played right tackle last year, but I always considered myself an offensive lineman,” McVay said. “I’m not a right tackle or left tackle or right guard, I can play anywhere on the line, except for Center. I’ll happily admit that I can’t snap the ball.”

McVay has recently taken official visits to Michigan State, Oregon, and Texas A&M. He plans on returning to the Capstone on Oct. 8 for Alabama's game against Texas A&M.

“I have a former teammate on A&M so it will be good to watch him ball out and also see Alabama play,” McVay said.

McVay earned his offer from Alabama just over a year ago and he told BamaCentral Alabama is still close to the top of the list for him. His recruitment is sure to heat up over the next several months, and the Crimson Tide looks to be in a solid position to land the mountain-like lineman.