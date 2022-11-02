The Alabama Crimson Tide added another top prospect to its 2024 recruiting class as quarterback Julian Sayin announced that he'll be taking his talents to Tuscaloosa.

Sayin, a consensus five-star quarterback from Carlsbad, California, choose the Crimson Tide over the Georgia Bulldogs and and the LSU Tigers.

He’s rated the No. 2 signal caller in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

During his recent day-and-a-half with the Crimson Tide, Sayin spoke with head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. They told him, “This is where you want to come play quarterback.” Sayin thought about that message a lot.

It ended up being one of the reasons he committed to Alabama on Wednesday, choosing the Crimson Tide over Georgia and LSU.

Sayin is now the fourth member of Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class, joining cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, wide receiver Perry Thompson and athlete Martavious Collins.

Alabama has an embarrassment of riches regarding quarterback recruits; the Tide already have a pair of 4-star quarterbacks in the 2023 class committed to joining the program. Dylan Lonergan, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound pocket passer with a cannon, and Eli Holstein, who's growing into his 6-foot-4 frame, will likely compete for the quarterback job as Bryce Young is inevitably headed to the NFL.

One of Sayin's biggest strengths is his accuracy. He has the ability to hit receivers on the money from multiple levels and put the ball in places only the receiver can catch it. He also has solid amount of mobility, not being a afraid to step up in the pocket or to extend plays enough to find his target.

