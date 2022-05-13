2024 Georgia Athlete Jalewis Solomon Recalls 'Crazy Moment' when Alabama Offered

Jalewis Solomon has been looking forward to hearing from the Crimson Tide since he visited Alabama’s campus with his older brother as a seventh grader. He’ll likely be returning to Tuscaloosa, Ala. after receiving some exciting news this week.

Solomon, an athlete in the 2024 class, was offered by Alabama on Wednesday after Crimson Tide safeties coach Charles Kelly paid a visit to Schley County High School in Ellaville, Ga. to look at him and his brother, Zayden Walker. Solomon passed by the assistant coach, who mentioned he was interested in seeing how the brothers had grown.

From there, things got interesting.

“We went back to class, then I got a quick text from my head coach Darren Alford that he got some news and that we needed to come to his office,” Solomon recalled. “He told us that Alabama had offered. Man, that was crazy. One of the top schools. That was just a crazy moment for me.”

Solomon recently received numerous major Power 5 offers, including Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Following the offer from Alabama, he says the Crimson Tide is among his top schools.

“Alabama is for sure going to be at the top, for sure,” Solomon said. “I just love Alabama overall. I want to get down there to the facilities and build a relationship with the whole staff, all the players, and everyone else. In the future, just know that Alabama is going to be up there. “

Solomon, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, plays on both sides of the ball, lining up at wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense. Although he has not had any indication as to how he would be used in Tuscaloosa, he is willing to play wherever they need him.

“I haven’t heard from the staff where they would like me to play,” Solomon said, “but I’ll play anywhere they want me to play.”

Walker, a 2025 linebacker, also picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The two brothers have discussed the possibility of playing together again at the next level.

“I got to experience it all first since I'm a grade ahead of him, but you never know,” Solomon said. “We talk about it sometimes. You never know. [Alabama] was one of the schools my brother even liked, so I knew for sure I was going to like it, most definitely.”

As far as getting back on Alabama’s campus, Solomon is looking forward to making an appearance as quickly as possible.

“I have not visited since I came in 7th grade, but whenever they let me know I can, I'll get over there as soon as I can.”