Alabama Class of 2022 Recruits Enter Region Play

The current 14 commits to the Crimson Tide continue their dominant senior seasons with most of them entering region games this Friday.

The future for Alabama football continues to look incredibly bright as the class of 2022 Crimson Tide commits prove they are the best players on their high school fields.

Antonio Kite, Emmanuel Henderson, Ty Simpson, and Jake Pope all had crucial performances for their teams, leading them to victory or putting them in a position to win.

Kite will be leading Anniston (2-0) into region play against Jacksonville at home on Friday. He will be looking to build on his 204-yard offensive performance from last week.

Henderson lead Geneva County to a win thanks to his commanding performance with three touchdowns, producing at running back as well as receiver. He will be at home for another week as Geneva enters 2A region play against Cottonwood.

Simpson's Westview High School fell just short last Friday, but not because of his output. Alabama's dual-threat prodigy did everything for his team offensively, and he gave them the lead with under two minutes left in the game. Westview (1-1) will look to bounce back as they take on Gibson County (Tennessee) at home to begin region play.

Pope sealed the victory for Buford (2-0) with a pick-six on the last play of the game, giving his team the 16-3 win. He displayed that he can be a play-maker during crunch time of a close game. He has an early week off this week, as Buford does not play again until September 10.

Offensive tackle Tyler Booker of IMG Academy played in an interesting game, where his opponent, Bishop Sycamore, was not a legitimate high school. Booker had multiple pancake blocks, and IMG rolled 58-0 over their fraudulent opponent. Booker will be playing in Ohio once again as IMG takes on La Salle in Cincinnati.

After his game last Friday, Jaheim Oatis posted a photo on Twitter that had Alabama fans in a frenzy over his pure size.

Oatis is definitely the biggest player on whatever high school field he walks on in the state of Mississippi. His Columbia High School won big 34-12 last week, and they have a bye this week.

Kobe Prentice scored his fourth touchdown of the season in Calera's big loss to Jackson-Olin. He'll be in Pelham this week as the Eagles open region play on the road.

Lethal defensive end Jeremiah Alexander has helped Thompson High School to a hot start, winning both of their first two games 55-0. Alexander will be in Tuscaloosa this week as Thompson plays 7A region foe Tuscaloosa County High.

Robert Woodyard and the Williamson Lions fell 13-7 to Faith Academy last Friday. Woodyard will lead the Lions's defense once again as they stay in Mobile to take on St. Paul's.

Linebacker Shawn Murphy helped Unity Reed win their first game of the season with his defensive effort. He will play Thursday night in another non-region game at Colonial Forge (Virginia).

After their games this week, many of the recruits will travel to Atlanta to watch the Crimson Tide's season opener against the Miami Hurricanes. Commits Antonio Kite, Emmanuel Henderson, and Kobe Prentice will attend.

Earl Little Jr.(2022 DB), Alexander Cunningham (2024 DL), Johntay Cook II (2023 WR), and Terrance Love (2023 S), who have not yet committed, will also be in attendance as guests of Alabama.