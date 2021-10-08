Alabama Adds Premier Tight End in the Class of 2022

It was a happy birthday indeed for Jaleel Skinner as he announced his commitment to join the Alabama Crimson Tide on his 18th birthday Friday afternoon.

The 6'5", 210 pound tight end out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida chose Alabama over Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Texas.

He made the announcement on CBS Sports HQ.

"On the official visit my family, they really, really loved it," Skinner said on the broadcast. "We love the coaches there, we love the state and they love my family...

"They push me to be the best and that's what I love."

Skinner is the No. 36 overall prospect in the Sports Illustrated All-American's SI99. He becomes the eighth player committed to the Crimson Tide from that list.

He is the highest rated tight end in the class for Alabama joining Elijah Brown and Amari Niblack at the position. (Niblack plays multiple positions, and is technically listed as an athlete.)

Skinner originally played at Greer High School in South Carolina before transferring to IMG prior to his senior year, and joins offensive tackle Tyler Booker as the second player in the 2022 class from IMG Academy. It continues the strong pipeline from Bradenton to Tuscaloosa with players like Bo Scarbrough, Dylan Moses, Thomas Fletcher, Evan Neal and Trey Sanders.

In August, SI All-American rated Skinner as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2022 and described what the Crimson Tide will be getting.

"Built like a jumbo wide receiver moreso than a classic tight end, and he'll let you know about it as well. Skinner has enough speed, and certainly the stride given his elite length, to run by linebackers and even secondary players at times. A pass catcher with a basketball background, the South Carolina native is quite comfortable attacking the football at its highest point, even through traffic. Skinner is a willing blocker with skills in space, with the ability to punch and extend enough to create angles. As he adds mass and strength, each of which he has room for, he can project as more of a balanced player."

Alabama is now up to 16 commitments in the class of 2022. The Crimson Tide was ranked second in the most recent class rankings from SI All-American and the addition of another SI99 prospect will only boost the class.