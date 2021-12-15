Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Alabama Adds Size to the Defensive Line Signing Jaheim Oatis
The massive DL is one of the top prospects from the state of Mississippi.
Jaheim Oatis quickly became an internet sensation the day he announced his commitment to Alabama in mid-April, as he possesses pure size that ideal for an interior defensive lineman. 

Oatis is 6-foot-4, 300-plus pounds, and he made it official on Wednesday that he will be a part of Alabama’s 2022 signing class. 

He was anticipant of Early Signing Day, and he expressed it on Twitter. 

The product of Columbia, Mississippi was a force throughout his senior season, dominating opposing offenses. 

Oatis displayed his athleticism as a big man during his junior year, as he kicked off for Columbia High multiple times. One time in particular, Oatis appeared from off screen to make a decisive, violent tackle in the open field following his kick. 

This feat is rather impressive for a guy of Oatis’s size, and this clip is one of the reasons Alabama has a gem with its new defensive tackle.

There was recent talk of Oatis flipping from Alabama as Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss made a strong push to keep him in the state of Mississippi. Nonetheless, Oatis is set to be another soldier in the platoon of Alabama’s defensive front lines, and his size and strength give an enormous advantage to the Crimson Tide. 

Here he is squatting 600 pounds: 

There is obviously a huge upside for the run-lane clogging Oatis, and Nick Saban has an amazing track record when it comes to maximizing a player’s potential. 

Oatis is prepared to be an early enrollee for Alabama, so he has under a month before he’ll be in school in Tuscaloosa. 

