With the addition of Elijah Pritchett last week, Alabama now has 15 commits to keep an eye on as they roll through their senior seasons.

With eight on offense and seven on defense, Alabama's 15 class of 2022 commits are making their stamp all over the high school football scene. These future Crimson Tide players have made their squads some of the best teams in the nation.

Elijah Pritchett, the newest pledge to the Crimson Tide, is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle. Pritchett plays for Carver High School in Georgia, and they are currently 5-1. He helps the Tigers immensely at tackle by being a more than effective run blocker at the point of attack. Pritchett’s quickness and power as well as his aggressiveness make him one of the best tackles in the country and a pancake machine. After a win against LaGrange last week, Carver will have a week off before facing Troup County next Friday.

Tyler Booker, another elite Tackle in Alabama’s 15 commits, helped lead IMG Academy to a 49-0 victory over Central (Massachusetts) in their last matchup. The undefeated Florida powerhouse will also have the week off before taking on St. Thomas More (Connecticut) on October 15.

Emmanuel Henderson, the lone running back in the Crimson Tide class of 2022 commits, is likely a happy man knowing he’ll have the aforementioned two tackles blocking for him in his future. However, as his senior year has progressed, it seems as if it does not matter who is in front of Henderson. He has posted performances of 251 yards and five touchdowns and 257 yards with three touchdowns in two of his last three games for Geneva County. Henderson has been the Bulldogs go-to player, having success getting the ball in a variety of ways. He will lead Geneva County as they head to Columbia, Alabama to take on Houston County on Friday.

Ty Simpson has continued to dazzle, leading Westview High to a 6-1 record. He is in the running for Mr. Football in Tennessee and rightfully so. The dual-threat has been a touchdown machine, helping the Chargers to a 35-point second quarter last Friday in a 42-7 win over Union City. Simpson will take the field at home on Friday in a district game against Huntington.

Kobe Prentice is well on his way to a 1,000-yard receiving season, with 724 yards through six games. Prentice has found paydirt 14 total times this year, dominating in Alabama Class 6A. His Calera Eagles are 4-2, and they will travel to an undefeated Helena team for a Thursday night region game this week.

Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander has helped lead Thompson High to a season garnering national attention. Alexander has worked for 48 total tackles and six sacks through seven games. This is impressive because most games Alexander ends up getting rest after about three quarters because of the Warriors large leads. After a 49-7 win over Vestavia, Alexander and the Thompson Warriors will welcome Gadsden City on Friday night.

Shawn Murphy of Unity Reed High (Virginia) is an incredible athlete at the linebacker position. His team is on an unfortunate three-game skid, after a 3-0 start. Murphy displayed his speed in their last game against Osbourn, spying the quarterback and tracking him down consistently throughout the game. Murphy and Unity Reed High will play Patriot High in a home region game Friday night.

Run-stopping defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis has been dominant in the state of Mississippi so far this year, as his defense has only allowed 33 points through five games. Columbia High has pitched two shutouts, including their 40-0 win last week against Sumrall. Oatis and the Wildcats will play Forrest County Agricultural in a district game at home on Friday night.

Tight end Elijah Brown had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season against Beavercreek (Ohio) two games ago, and he also added his first touchdown of the year. Brown has proven his blocking ability all year, and he finally got the opportunity to use his size to dominate the game catching the ball. Brown and the 5-2 Wayne Warriors (Ohio) will travel to Farimont for a conference matchup this Friday.

Physical receiver Amari Niblack and the Lakewood Spartans (Florida) are undefeated through six games, and they have their eyes on a state title in 4A. Niblack was a big factor in the 32-29 win against Largo last week, hauling in a touchdown on a fade route and dragging defenders down the field after the catch. Lakewood will travel to play East Lake Friday night.