Alabama Football Flips 2021 Mississippi State Commit

Class of 2021 athlete Kadarius Calloway, who had previously committed to Mike Leach and Mississippi State, has now decommitted to the Bulldogs and flipped to Alabama. Calloway announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday night.

Calloway made his decision public on Twitter:

"First off I would like to start off thanking god for blessing me with this talent and putting me in this position," Calloway's post read. "I would like to thank my family for supporting me through this journey and to the coaches who push me at being the best player on the field."

Calloway then proceeded to his announcement.

"But with that all being said I will be decommitting from Mississippi State University and I will be committing to the University of Alabama," Calloway said.

Calloway is rated as the No. 24 athlete and the No. 364 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. At Philadelphia High School in Mississippi, Calloway has been primarily used both at strong safety and corner.

Calloway becomes the 11th player in Nick Saban's 2021 class. While he has not yet visited the Capstone due to the novel coronavirus, it appears that the lack of a visit did not sway the 6-foot, 200-pound athlete's decision.