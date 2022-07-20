Alabama Lands 2023 Kicker Conor Talty

Alabama appears to have found the heir to Will Reichard at the placekicker position. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from 2023 kicker Conor Talty on Wednesday as the Chicago native announced his decision over social media.

Talty, the No. 2 kicker in the nation according to Chris Sailer Kicking, converted 9 of 13 field-goal attempts and 51 of 52 extra-point tries last season. He committed to Alabama after receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide on Monday.

"Conor is a big-time high school kicking and punting prospect," noted kicking guru Chris Sailer wrote on Talty's assessment. "He is a great looking athlete with a live leg. Conor does an excellent job on field goals. He gets the ball up well off the ground and easily has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong. He drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.0+ hang time. Also a very talented punter. He has all the tools to be a dominant D1 Punter. Conor is a competitor who thrives under pressure. He has a bright D1 college future with continued hard work. Conor is a fine young man who is a pleasure to work with. Look for him to dominate his senior season picking up multiple D1 offers along the way. Strong prospect."

Reichard is entering his senior season at Alabama but has two years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA's COVID waiver.

Talty is Alabama's 13th commitment in the 2013 class and the fifth player to commit to the Crimson Tide this month. Alabama's class is currently ranked No. 11 nationally by 247Sports, No. 15 by Rivals and No. 4 by On3.