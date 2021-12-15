Alabama Lands Elite Louisiana Wide Receiver Shazz Preston

Shazz Preston, a wide receiver from St. James High School in Saint James, La. has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for head coach Nick Saban and Alabama.

Preston was uncommitted coming into Early Signing Day and chose Alabama over in-state school LSU, who was believed to be Alabama's biggest competition for the 6-foot, 190 pound wide receiver. Preston visited Alabama recently, on Dec. 10.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins were Preston's primary recruiters.

In high school, Preston was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and running track and field. He also received an invite to the Under Amour All-America Game.

Preston has the standout ability to make difficult catches in traffic, and can change direction with ease, giving defensive backs fits with his route running. His quickness makes him a problem for defenses both off the line of scrimmage as well as in open space.

Preston now becomes the second member of his family to play football at an SEC school, as his brother, Shawn, currently plays defensive back for Mississippi State and Mike Leach.

Alabama's wide receiver room certainly has some room for new faces to emerge in the future. After this season many believe Jameson Williams will be declaring for the NFL Draft, and there is a possibility that John Metchie III could do the same. Behind those two this season, there have been many young wide receivers that have contributed.

Preston will surely have the opportunity to compete for playing time next season along with the likes of Ja'Corey Brooks, Traeshon Holden, and others.